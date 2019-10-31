Who Is Laura Tandy On ‘Nancy Drew’? Tiffany's Sister Complicates Things

If there's one thing Nancy Drew fans already know about the series, it's that just because a character on the show is dead, it doesn't mean they're gone forever. In fact, the ghosts of Horseshoe Bay are some of the most active characters on Nancy Drew, especially as people dig further into the mysteries surrounding their deaths. That's what happened with Tiffany's ghost in the Oct. 30 episode of Nancy Drew, when a new character showed up just as Tiffany's body was being put to rest. Who is Laura Tandy on Nancy Drew? She has a deep connection to Tiffany and is determined to discover some answers about her death. Warning: Spoilers for Nancy Drew Season 1, Episode 4 follow.

At the beginning of Nancy Drew Season 1, Episode 4, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) learned that Tiffany Hudson's autopsy revealed she died of natural causes. Nancy, being the sleuth she is, didn't think the autopsy could be totally believed. After all, Tiffany's husband Ryan (Riley Smith) made it clear he's interested in getting his hands on Tiffany's money — which he can only get if Tiffany died of natural causes. And Nancy wasn't the only one who thought there was something fishy going on; Tiffany's sister Laura (Stevie Lynn Jones) showed up to investigate too.

Dean Buscher/The CW

As Laura paraded down the streets of Horseshoe Bay, Nancy introduced Laura to the audience in a voiceover narration. She said, "Orphan, global playgirl. She now holds the honor of being the last living Tandy." The new character arrived in Horseshoe Bay for her sister's funeral, but as soon as she got to town, it was clear she wasn't there only to mourn; her first stop was the town police station. When the police told her the case of Tiffany's death was closed, Laura insisted there was still more to uncover. "I guess I'll have to do your job for you," she told them.

And that's exactly what Laura did. With the help of her on-again, off-again lover Ace (Alex Saxon), Laura got her hands on a recording of the 911 call Tiffany made right before she died. Just as the ceremony for her sister was beginning, Laura interrupted by playing the disturbing recording. In it, Tiffany cried for help right before the call cut out. "That was Tiffany right before she died," Laura said. "Panicked. Scared. That was not the voice of a woman who died of natural causes. That was the voice of a woman pleading with her killer." She then went on to confront Ryan's family, saying, "My sister was scared of you, but I'm not. Tiffany was murdered and I'm gonna prove it." Then, she tossed her sunglasses on and made an exit the whole town will surely not forget – I know I won't. It's good to know that even if Nancy won't be able to solve this case, Laura is on it.

Season 1 of Nancy Drew continues on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.