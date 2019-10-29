How Many Episodes Will 'Nancy Drew' Season 1 Have? Fans Should Get Pumped

Audiences have only seen three episodes of The CW's Nancy Drew so far, but already that's enough for them to know that they're big fans. In fact, fans are loving Nancy Drew so much that The CW is listening, and the network decided to keep the show around for the rest of the TV season. So, how many episodes will Nancy Drew Season 1 have? There are plenty more adventures ahead for the amateur sleuth. Warning: Spoilers for Nancy Drew Season 1, Episode 4 follow.

On Friday, Oct. 25, The CW announced that the first season of Nancy Drew will have 22 episodes. This is very good news for fans who have very quickly gotten caught up in all the mysteries surrounding Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) and her gang. According to McMann, there's a lot of growth ahead for this group of character as they become closer through their adventures together. She told Collider:

It’s really cool to be playing through the origin stories of this gang, who’s this classic mystery-solving group. You’re seeing them all disparate, and then coming together. Because nobody is really super close yet, it’s these little moments where, through unforeseen circumstances or high stress, people are forced to come together. There are those beautiful moments of seeing both characters’ walls come down because they’re desperate and they have to connect.

It looks like the characters will have lots of shared experiences to connect over in the coming episodes. Ever since Tiffany Hudson died in the pilot episode of the series, Nancy has been drawn back into her old mystery-solving ways – and she's dragged her co-workers/newfound friends along with her. But, while investigating Tiffany's death (and possible murder), Nancy's discovered some troubling evidence against her friends.

At the end of Season 1, Episode 3, Nancy discovered that Bess (Maddison Jaizani) has been secretly living out of an RV. Nancy offered to let Bess stay with her and Bess gratefully accepted the offer. But, just as Bess was packing her things, Nancy discovered Tiffany's ring hidden in Bess' things. Now it looks like Season 1, Episode 4 will show Nancy and Bess dealing with some new ghosts as they face more revealing details about Tiffany's death.

Speaking of ghosts, for McMann, the supernatural element of the show gives her a fun way to face her fears. She told Collider:

It’s fun to throw yourself into that state of fear, for that character’s experience, at that moment. I’m sure some people do, but you don’t really get to experience the feeling of seeing a ghost in the mirror, or something. That’s such a fun part of acting because you’re getting to live out a bunch of things that you wouldn’t normally get to live out, in your real life. It’s just extending and expanding the scope of your own life, by pretending that these things are happening.

There are plenty more ghost stories and mysteries to unravel, and luckily there are lots of Nancy Drew episodes to come to explore them all.

Season 1 of Nancy Drew continues on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.