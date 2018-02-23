The final episode of Bachelor Winter Games threw the couples into an ice skating competition, but the pressure of creating a routine set some distance between Bibiana and Bachelor New Zealand star Jordan. The tension led to a discussion about their future and whether their relationship was worth continuing. In the end, the uncertainty between them left Bibi unable to commit, and the two left the competition. So, following that breakup, who is Jordan dating now?

While he became vilified on New Zealand TV for deciding his Bachelor winner with a coin flip, Jordan appeared on Winter Games not expecting to find love. However, meeting Bibi changed his mindset, and he was open to a discussion about how to maintain their relationship post-filming. Perhaps it's because Bibiana is far newer to the franchise and its speedily formed relationships, but she was perplexed about not being able to give Jordan an answer about their future. With such an intense goodbye between them, it's questionable if Jordan has found love since then.

Given how much negative backlash he witnessed following The Bachelor, it's understandable that Jordan doesn't exactly give away many personal details on social media. His Twitter account was rarely used until the time to promote Winter Games came around, but his Instagram has a bit more insight into what his post-show life has been like.

Like many of the other cast members, Jordan has mainly posted pictures with Winter Games contestants in the past few days, but Bibiana is in none of them. So, if you had hopes that they may have reconciled off-camera, it looks like this definitely wasn't the case.

With a good portion of the international cast currently in L.A., reunion pics have been plentiful. Posting a shot with other folks familiar with the New Zealand area — Ally, Courtney, and Lily— the greatest guess someone could currently make about Jordan's love life could be him dating Ally. Possible? Yes. Likely? Ehh. Ally and Lily appeared on the same season of Bachelor New Zealand together (not Jordan's), so the fact that they were already friends going into Winter Games just makes this photo seem like an innocent meeting of friends.

Although little is known about Jordan's current dating life, there were rumors prior to the start of Winter Games that he was dating Lily. Entertainment Tonight reported that the two were snapped hanging out in Auckland, New Zealand together, but now that we know how solid Lily's relationship is with Courtney, it's clear that the two were genuinely just friends spending time with each other.

In the same interview with ET, Jordan dropped major hints that he was still interested in someone from the show, confirming that he found love and was returning to the United States for the World Tells All taping on Valentine's Day:

I did get the experience I hoped for on the show and the highlight was being emotionally mature, vulnerable and allowing someone to connect with me on that level. [After] the whole sh**show of my experience in New Zealand, it felt like an important step to go there and have a moment of just enjoyment and putting my heart on the line. There were times I would go into interviews and be smiling ear-to-ear because I was just so happy. Maybe that’s my motive for spending more time in America. My time in LA will tell if I’m going to make a jump over longer-term.

Unless he and Bibi aren't telling us something, I'm curious if his newfound fame in the U.S. is sparking Jordan's coyness about his relationship status. We'll have to just keep an eye on him to see if he forms any Bachelor-related romances!