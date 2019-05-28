Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette is now in full swing, and viewers are weighing in on their favorite contestants online. Episode 3 highlighted the charming appeal of strong contenders Mike and Peter, but others still haven't gotten over singer-songwriter Jed and his sweetly quiet encounters with Hannah. Who is Jed on The Bachelorette? The Nashville resident has already sung his way into plenty of hearts.

In May 27's Bachelorette episode, Jed Wyatt kept his cool on the group date requiring men to test their knowledge about childbirth and female anatomy. While most of the other contestants proved to be clueless about pregnancy and birth, Jed came away as the clear expert during the written test that guest stars Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen gave. He also handled the labor simulation portion gamely, maintaining eye contact with Hannah throughout all that pain. Stack this behavior on top of the mature way Jed handled walking in on Hannah and Luke P.'s steamy makeout session, and Bachelor Nation is understandably swooning over this country heartthrob.

Fans have gotten to know Jed in small doses since the start of Season 15, but the preview for June 3's episode confirms that he will finally receive a one-on-one date with Hannah. You can look forward to Hannah and Jed kissing on both a basketball court and in a bar after other patrons encourage them to get cozy. So, before Jed opens up even more to the former Miss Alabama next week, what else should Bachelor Nation know about him?

The 25-year-old's ABC bio reads:

Jed is an adventurous singer/songwriter from Tennessee who is looking for a forever type of love. Jed finds it easiest to express his feelings and be vulnerable through his music; but after his last relationship ended terribly, Jed stopped making music and said it was one of the hardest times in his life. Will Hannah be able to help this songbird sing again?

It's too soon to say whether Jed purposely landed on the TV show to promote his music, but either way, fans can easily look into his discography. His music is available on Spotify and Apple Music, and there's even a music video on YouTube of Jed performing his single "Misery."

To be fair, Jed has only whipped out a guitar when a date called for it and when he was sharing more about himself on Night One. He seems like he won't wear down that singer-songwriter title on The Bachelorette, so for now, fans can root for him without feeling like they're supporting someone not there for "the right reasons." It looks like Jed has also worked to ensure he can continue singing as much as possible, as Cosmopolitan discovered that he previously worked as a burlesque dancer in Nashville. Do what you got to do, dude.

If you're still holding out until his one-on-one date before joining Team Jed, skimming through his Instagram account may also help his case. Between posting a snippet of a romantic song on Valentine's Day and sharing pictures of himself with his sister, his page looks like a follow fans won't regret. You have my rose, Jed!

Season 15 of The Bachelorette continues at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, June 3, on ABC.