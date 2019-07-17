Since Stranger Things Season 3 was released on Netflix earlier this month, the internet has been ablaze with nonstop news surrounding the cast. It goes without saying that series favorite Dustin Henderson, played by Gaten Matarazzo, is no exception. The adorable actor has won over our hearts, and it turns out, we're not the only ones. Apparently, the cute-as-can-be child star has a special lady in his life. So, who is Gaten Matarazzo dating? Well, it seems the 16-year-old New Jersey native is in a serious relationship with a girl he goes to school with. Sorry folks, but my fragile heart can't even begin to process the cuteness overload of these two. It really is too much.

According to Seventeen, Matarazzo has been dating his girlfriend Lizzy Yu for over a year, and the pair have already attended several school dances together. Yu is actively pursuing a career in acting as well, reported People. Now, if you're wondering how Matarazzo's family feels about his bae, fortunately, it's nothing but good news all around. In an interview with Us Weekly, the actor gushed about what an awesome girl she is and how much his family approves of their relationship. “My family loves her, she’s great,” Matarazzo told Us Weekly. “My brother and my sister get along with her great.” In that same interview, he also spilled the beans on one of their favorite things to do together, and of course, it couldn't be more endearing. “We play pool,” he said. “I have a pool table at my house.” Well, it's not hard to image the two lovebirds hanging out and shooting pool at Matarazzo house. Young love is the best.

It looks like Yu has also made a solid impression on Matarazzo's friends and Stranger Things co-stars. Millie Brown even posted an Instagram Story giving Yu her stamp of approval.

On March 5, Matarazzo posted a very sweet 'gram putting his bae on blast in celebration of their first anniversary. "I can’t believe that I’ve been with this gorgeous girl for an entire year," he captioned the photos. "It feels like our first date was yesterday but it also feels like it’s been ten years😂. I love you so much and I don’t think that there is any other way i would’ve wanted to spend this last year. I can’t wait to spend more with you. Happy anniversary my love."

This past May, Matarazzo took to social media again to post even more heartwarming pics of he and Yu. This time, the photos are of their Junior Prom. "Do-over!!!! I like this first pic better," he captioned the Instagram photos. "Junior prom with my best friends and the most beautiful girlfriend ever." There's even one of the two of them rubbing their noses together.

Aside from being adorable, it genuinely seems like Matarazzo and Yu enjoying their time together. And if the past is any indication, there will likely be even more sweet content from these two in the future, so stay tuned.