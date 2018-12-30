One of the most promising new stars to emerge in 2018 was Elsie Fisher, who delivered the most cringe-inducingly relatable performance of the year in Eighth Grade. Now, Fisher is rightfully being recognized by Hollywood for her acting abilities with a Golden Globe nomination. But since she is such a new face, some fans might be wondering: Who is Elsie Fisher? Here is what movie fans should know about the new, young star that is taking Hollywood by storm.

Elsie Fisher got her big break this past summer, when Eighth Grade was wide released on July 13. Fisher stars in the film as eighth grader Kayla Day, a socially anxious girl who is desperately trying to fit in with everyone else as she prepares to enter high school. Since the movie is written and directed by comedian Bo Burnham, it includes a bunch of funny moments, but at its core, Eighth Grade explores the peer pressure and crushing anxiety that many pubescent children feel but internalize.

Although Kayla's online presence is not so well-received in Eighth Grade (her periodic vlogs rarely ever receive a viewer), Elsie Fisher is a veritable social media queen. Probably the most important thing that fans should know about Fisher is that she has a hilarious and personable Twitter account, on which she is totally up to date on whatever the latest meme or internet trend is.

She also uses her Twitter to share her interests with her followers, including her love of video games, podcasts (particularly the McElroy brothers' popular My Brother, My Brother and Me), and Dungeons and Dragons. Fisher also co-hosts a podcast on which she plays Dungeons and Dragons with a group of her friends — you can check out Fisher in all her D&D glory on The X-Treme DnD Podcast right here.

Although Eighth Grade is Elsie Fisher's breakout role, it is not her first time acting in a major movie. Fisher's first film acting part was the voice role of the youngest orphan Agnes in 2010's Despicable Me, which she later reprised in Despicable Me 2. She also had parts in the 2010 Juno Temple film Dirty Girl and the 2015 sports drama McFarland, USA. She also appeared on an episode of Medium and voiced the English dub for the animated series Masha and the Bear. Now, Fisher is signed on to voice a new character in an upcoming The Addams Family movie.

First, though, Elsie Fisher has an exciting awards season to look forward to. Fisher is nominated for the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award at the Golden Globes. To take home the trophy, Fisher will need to beat out a tough set of co-nominees, though: Emily Blunt is up for Mary Poppins Returns, Olivia Colman for The Favourite, Charlize Theron for Tully, and Constance Wu for Crazy Rich Asians.

Tune in to see if Elsie Fisher will become one of the youngest Golden Globe winners ever when the 76th Golden Globe Awards air on Sunday, Jan. 6.