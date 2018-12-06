2018 was the year of the rom-com — we got Love, Simon, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Set It Up, and so much more — but the biggest romantic comedy of the year was undoubtably Crazy Rich Asians. And the Golden Globes took notice of the grand, international love story on Thursday morning during its nominations ceremony. The Crazy Rich Asians 2019 Golden Globe nominations prove that the romantic comedy is one of the best beloved movies of the year.

Crazy Rich Asians stood out as one of the big contenders in the Musical or Comedy film genres at the Golden Globe nominations this year. Not only was the movie itself nominated for "Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy," but its star Constance Wu also received a nomination in the "Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy" category. These nominations are really big wins for anyone who loves romantic comedies. Although it is one of the most popular and beloved movie genres, rom-coms have fallen short of receiving much love from the major film awards in recent years. This year, Crazy Rich Asians stands alone as the only romantic comedy to be nominated at the Golden Globes.

Now that Crazy Rich Asians has nabbed its nominations, we will have to see if the international rom-com can actually take home a trophy at the Golden Globes this year. So, what are its chances of winning? Let's go over it. The movie and Constance Wu are up against some pretty stiff competition in their nominated categories, but they definitely have a fighting chance to take home an award.

In the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy race, Crazy Rich Asians is up against The Favourite, Green Book, Mary Poppins Returns, and Vice. Both The Favourite and Green Book in particular are coming in with some serious Oscar buzz, so they will be difficult to beat if the Golden Globes leans towards prestige films this year. Vice is actually the most nominated movie at this year's ceremony with six nominations, so we already know that the Hollywood Foreign Press is a big fan of Christian Bale's transformation into former vice president Dick Cheney. And of course, we cannot count out Mary Poppins Returns, which received an impressive four nominations and has the wind of reboot mania behind its sails.

Crazy Rich Asians actually may stand a better chance in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy race, where its lead Constance Wu is nominated for her first-ever Golden Globe. To get the trophy, Wu will have to beat out Emily Blunt's magical turn as Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins Returns, Olivia Colman's zany Queen Anne in The Favourite, Elsie Fisher's awkwardly relatable middle schooler Kayla in Eighth Grade, and Charlize Theron's struggling mother Marlo in Tully.

If Constance Wu does win the Golden Globe, it will be her first ever major award win. Wu has been nominated multiple times at the Critics Choice Awards and the Television Critics Association Awards in past years for her starring role in the ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat, but has yet to win an award.

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards will air on Jan. 6, 2019.