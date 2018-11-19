I don't want to jump the gun here, but is there another royal wedding brewing? New reports claim Princess Beatrice is dating a new man named Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and has already referred to him as her "boyfriend." Gasp! Of course, we regular plebeians are wondering — who is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi? Chances are you haven't heard of him because he runs in very exclusive circles. Like, ya know, multimillionaire circles. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on the rumored relationship but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is revered as a "multi-millionaire property tycoon" by multiple publications. He is also CEO of the bespoke home search and development company called Banda Property. There, he appears to be lovingly referred to as "Edo," and according to his bio, he founded the company in 2007. Mozzi is four years Princess Beatrice's senior at 34 years old, and reportedly has a two-year-old son from a previous relationship.

According to Daily Mail, Princess Beatrice and Mozzi began seeing each other sometime around September, just one month before her sister Princess Eugenie tied the knot to her new hubby, Jack Brooksbank. If you're thinking Mozzi and Princess Beatrice met on some fancy person's Tinder app, think again. Reportedly, the two were introduced by mutual friends. My husband and I are just shy of these two's ages and neither of us is royalty or rich AF (if you can believe it). It was hard enough being a normal person trying to find someone to date let alone running in what I can only imagine is a very exclusive social circle. For this reason alone, I'm thrilled for both of them!

Plus, it's been an absolute party watching all the young royal people shack up, and I'm down to get down with another royal wedding! A source told The Sun it's very possible Princess Beatrice and Mozzi are headed in that direction. In fact, he's already met Princess Beatrice's parents.

"They've been on holiday together and Princess Beatrice introduced him to Fergie and her dad. Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn't surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time," the insider explained. "They could even be tying the knot in 2019 - it's already been discussed by her friends. Everyone is thrilled that Bea is so happy and in such a good place right now."

While other couples are gearing up for a winter season snuggling inside and binge-watching The Great British Baking Show, Princess Beatrice and her man are out rubbing shoulders with other high-profile individuals. Apparently, Princess Beatrice dropped the big "b" word (boyfriend, stick with me) at a party thrown by billionaire Lakshmi Mittal in early November.

Prior to Mozzi, Princess Beatrice dated Uber exec David Clark for nearly a decade before the two called things off in 2016. Clark recently got married in July 2018, and Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun was on the guest list. This means through the six degrees of separation theory, Justin Bieber, billionaire Lakshmi, and Princess Beatrice are all connected.

The world is a weird place.