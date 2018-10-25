As the town's weirdness amps up to wild new levels on Riverdale, it is becoming much more apparent that there is one prime suspect that may be behind everything... except we have not even met him yet. Now, the question on every fan's mind is the same: Who is Edgar Evernever on Riverdale and are we ever going to actually see him? Or, is it possible that we have seen him already? Let's break down all the facts and theories that we have about the mysterious cult leader.

Spoiler alert: This post will include details from Riverdale Season 3 Episode 3, "As Above, So Below." The two biggest mysteries so far this season on Riverdale have centered around the strange new cult The Farm and the board game villain seemingly brought to life the Gargoyle King (Archie and Veronica's prison/mafia storylines have definitely fallen to the sidelines). In Wednesday night's latest episode, Betty and Jughead finally come to the conclusion that fans have been theorizing for weeks: The Farm and the Gargoyle King are probably connected. And that leads to the obvious next conclusion: Edgar Evernever, The Farm's leader, could be the person underneath the Gargoyle King's bony mask.

As of right now, Edgar Evernever is for sure everyone's prime suspect in who the Gargoyle King might be, but it is hard to theorize too much since we have not even seen Edgar in the show yet. Alice, Polly, and his daughter Evelyn have mentioned Edgar a number of times, but when Betty tried to finally see who this Farm leader might be, Polly informed her that she could only meet Edgar if she progressed to a high enough stage within The Farm. Hmm, that's definitely not creepy and suspicious at all...

Because everyone in The Farm is so reticent to talk specifics about Edgar's personality or appearance, all we really know about him is that he is clearly very charismatic, presumably resembles his daughter Evelyn, and he does not seem fond of prescription drugs, as Evelyn encouraged both Ethel and Betty to not use medication for their seizures.

Riverdale also has not yet revealed the actor who will portray Edgar Evernever on the show, but we definitely know that Edgar will appear as a major recurring guest star thanks to a casting notice put out this summer. The character breakdown does not reveal too much that we haven't learned about Edgar, but it does stress that the actor chosen to portray him may be someone who was big in the '90s or 2000s:

[EDGAR EVERNEVER] Male, Late 30’s – Early 40’s, Open Ethnicity. A recent arrival in Riverdale with his daughter Evelyn, Edgar is a new-age health “guru” who has helped Alice get her life together after the events of Season Two. He’s attractive, in a neighborly way, and charismatic—a wise, comforting presence. (An actor with ‘90’s-2000’s pop-culture cachet is a plus.) MAJOR RECURRING GUEST STAR.

Hopefully we will get to see Edgar Evernever introduced on Riverdale pretty soon, and then the Gargoyle King theories can really kick into high gear.