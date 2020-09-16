It's hard not to wonder who Danielle Cohn is when her name is constantly flooding social media. After getting her start on Musical.ly, Cohn made the transition over to TikTok, and she's continued her viral social media stint ever since. While she's amassed more than 18 million followers on the app, there are some things even her biggest fans may not know about her. For those asking, "Who is Danielle Cohn?", here's what you need to know.

Cohn started her influencer career making lip-sync videos, but has since launched a full-blown music career. The TikTok star has released a number of original songs (and cover tracks) in 2020. And while Cohn's dedicated fans have followed her every move, her career is not without controversy. The star has come under fire a number of times since landing in the spotlight. "I feel I am targeted the most because of being so young, growing my following within a year, and having support from my family who allow me to live my dream," Cohn said in a February 2018 interview with BuzzFeed.

Even with haters on her back, Cohn has never been afraid to be herself, and after just a few shorts years of fame, there's a lot to unpack when it comes to her past.

She Has A Burgeoning Music Career

Cohn first ventured into the music industry with her single “Marilyn Monroe" in May 2017, and most recently, covered Ashanti's throwback hit "Foolish." However, her newest track prompted a wave of internet backlash after fans accused her of not giving Ashanti proper credit for the song. Cohn addressed the situation on Twitter, writing, "Do people not understand what a cover is." But it did little to appease fans and she ultimately deleted the video off YouTube.

"Foolish" may have been a cover, but Cohn has released tons of original music, too. In June, she released her song and video titled "Do It Better."

Other notable singles include "Fix Your Heart" and "Somebody Like you," which featured her boyfriend Mikey Tua in the music video. Between her music videos and her original content, Cohn's built herself a dedicated YouTube following of 1.8 million subscribers.

She Moved To Los Angeles At 13

Originally from Orlando, Florida, Cohn relocated to LA with her mom as a teen to pursue her music dreams. The star has made major waves since, consistently building her social media empire. As of September, she had more than 4.7 million followers on Instagram alone.

There's Been Discrepancies Over Her Reported Age

Cohn's reported birthday is on Mar. 7, 2004, which would make her 16 years old, but there's been much speculation that she's younge. In fact, her father spoke out on the matter, claiming Cohn is younger than she says in a now-deleted Facebook post dated Sept. 16, 2019.

"Danielle is 13. I have never liked Danielle being on social media especially when she started at such an early age. But pageants, and modeling, and then Musical.ly were all pushed on her," he wrote. "It was always a huge problem to me. I asked for it to stop immediately, which it didn’t... the pictures now have gotten worse and worse. I am finally saying something on social media because people need to be held accountable." Cohn's team did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on Dustin's Facebook post or the fan speculation surrounding her age.

Adding to the speculation, fans think Cohn accidentally spilled the beans on her real age in August 2020. When speaking to fans on Facebook Live, when a fan asked when she wanted kids, her response suggested she's 14. "I don't know, like, five or six years, maybe? When I'm, like, 19 or 20," she said, which would make her 14.

She's Dating Social Media Star Mikey Tua

Cohn has an on-again, off-again relationship with fellow social media star Mikey Tua since 2018.

She's The Queen Of Pranks

Cohn is known for pulling pranks on fans. Her most memorable prank? Convincing her fans she was pregnant and had gotten married. In April 2019, she and Tua posted a YouTube video together titled “We Are Expecting." Not long after, Cohn posted a photograph on Instagram which showed Tua kissing her stomach.

However, Cohn's mom, Jennifer, eventually spoke out about the false rumors surrounding her daughter.

"It was a YouTube video like most YouTube people do for clickbait," she told BuzzFeed. "She committed to her best friend in Vegas ... legally they can't get married."

Despite not ever getting hitched, Cohn and Tua are still going strong.