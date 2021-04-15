It's been a year since fans first got to go to the Outer Banks of North Carolina... in the form of Netflix's YA mystery drama of the same name. The series is a fictionalized tale of local kids living, adventuring, and getting into trouble in one of the East Coast's most famous vacation spots. Season 1 followed the group — known as the Pogues — as they found themselves headed on a wild treasure hunt after the town shuts down due to a hurricane. But the endless summer fun was never going to be one-and-done, and with a new season coming up, new faces are joining the cast, including Carlacia Grant as a character named Cleo. So, who is Cleo on Outer Banks, and how will she intersect with the Pogues' world in Season 2?

The world of Outer Banks is already a complicated one. The series' main character, John B. (Chase Stokes), is the ringleader of the Pogues. However, technically, his girlfriend Sarah (Madelyn Cline) is a Kook, part of the rich kids' clique. The Kooks are the kids of the wealthy vacationers who see the Outer Banks as their personal playground, whereas the Pogues live and work there year-round. Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and JJ (Rudy Pankow) make up the rest of the Pogue crew. Meanwhile, the Kooks include Rafe (Drew Starkey) and Topper (Austin North), Sarah's brother and ex-boyfriend, respectively.

Carlacia Grant, however, doesn't seem to be part of either faction of the Outer Banks. In a announcement from Netflix, Grant's character, Cleo, is described as "a Nassau girl and formidable artful dodger" whose life will collide with the Pogues this upcoming season.

Netflix

Grant's is the second significant casting announcement for the new season. Previously, Netflix confirmed Elizabeth Mitchell (Lost) would also be part of the new season, although her role is currently being kept under wraps.

As previously announced, Season 2 will begin in the Bahamas, which is where John B. and Sarah were headed at the end of the Season 1 finale. But the series won't spend the entire season down there. Speaking to USA Today, series co-creator Jason Pate said that only "a couple [of] episodes" would take place there, and even then only partially. But what John B. and Sarah discover while they're there will lead to a new mystery for the New Carolina crew to uncover. How "Nassau girl" Cleo plays a role in that remains to be seen.

Outer Banks Season 2 does not yet have a release date, but fans are hoping for one this summer.