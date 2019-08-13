Bachelor in Paradise is always filled with surprising twists, in part thanks to the fact that anyone from Bachelor Nation history can make an appearance at any time. One such addition is Christian Estrada. Christian is originally from Season 14 of The Bachelorette, but he wasn't around for very long, so it makes sense that a lot of fans are having trouble remembering him. Who is Christian on Bachelor in Paradise? The newbie is back in Bachelor Nation and stirring up some drama.

Christian was a part of Becca's season of The Bachelorette in 2018, but he left pretty soon after getting started. Christian didn't receive a rose during Becca's first Rose Ceremony, and so he left the Bachelor Mansion before he even had time to unpack. He wasn't able to share too much with Becca or the audience, but his ABC bio does provide a few key details about him. Christian was born in Mexico, and he moved to the United States with his mother when he was 3 years old. Now he's a banker who he lives in San Diego, and according to his Instagram, he's also a model, actor, and entrepreneur. Apparently Christian is a man of many talents, because he's also a retired semi-professional soccer player, who played until an injury forced him to stop.

Christian is supportive of his fellow Bachelor Nation alums. After Colton was selected as the new Bachelor, Christian posted an Instagram congratulating him on the new role. But, when Christian gets to Mexico, he quickly gets involved in some Bachelor Nation drama.

In July, a Bachelor in Paradise Week 2 promo showed the fight that breaks out on the beach. Christian shared the video of the fight with a caption that read: "ITS NOT GOOD TO WAKE A SLEEPING LION," leading many to believe he was directly involved in the altercation. It's never a good idea to get involved in a fight on any of the Bachelor shows; usually contestants do better when they focus on love rather than aggression. So, the fight might not be a great sign for Christian's chances of doing well in Paradise.

But the good news for Christian is that even if Bachelor in Paradise doesn't work out for him, he may be able to find love elsewhere in the world of reality TV stars. Ashley Martson from 90 Day Fiancé recently flirted with Christian over social media. Ashley posted a photo of Christian on her Instagram story and wrote "Blinded from the start," along with a heart-eyes emoji. Christian re-posted Ashley's post on his story, so it seems like he's enjoying the attention from her. Since both Ashely and Christian intimately know the unique experience of trying to find love while on reality TV, they can probably easily bond. It's good to know Christian has some romantic options available to him if his Bachelor in Paradise experience doesn't work out.

