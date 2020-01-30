The best part of Cheer (besides, you know, all of the parts) is getting to learn the heart-wrenching stories of some of the Navarro College Cheer Team members. IMO, one of the most powerful stories was that of Morgan Simianer, who opened up about being abandoned by her dad and brother and living by herself in a trailer. The cheerleader's life changed after she moved to Texas to live with her grandparents and later enrolled at Navarro College, where she made the championship-winning cheer team and met teammates who felt like family. Oh, and now Morgan Simianer is dating a minor league baseball pitcher, so that's pretty cool.

According to an Instagram posted by former Chicago Cubs player Brad Markey, he and Simianer have been dating since August 2018. Though it's unclear how the two met (and little was revealed about their relationship in the Netflix docuseries), I do know that Markey graduated from Virginia Tech before he was signed by the Chicago Cubs in June 2014. Markey has since moved around from team to team, most recently playing for the Louisville Bats before electing to become a free agent in Nov. 2019. The best part? He appears to be head-over-heels for Simianer.

The two made their Instagram debut in Sept. 2018 after Markey visited Simianer in Texas for a weekend. "Thank you for such an amazing time Bradley!" Simianer captioned the cute selfie. "Texas was lucky to have you here this weekend!! Can't wait to see you again." Since then, the couple has vacationed together in the Dominican Republic, hiked in Arizona, visited Laguna Beach, skied in Simianer's home state of Wyoming, and — most recently — spent New Year's Eve in NYC. Though Simianer and Markey are long-distance, they're constantly cheering each other on at sporting events and making visits whenever they can.

It seems as though Markey has even earned Coach Monica Aladama's approval, which — if you've watched Cheer, you might know — is no easy feat. In an Oct. 2019 Instagram post, Markey shared a few pics from a banquet held at the Corsicana Country Club in honor of the team's 14th NCA National Championship win in Daytona Beach, Florida. The first two pics are of him and his cheerleading sweetie, but the third pic shows Markey posing with his arm around Coach Aladama, which likely means that Markey has earned a spot on the mat (metaphorically speaking, obvi).

Here's hoping Markey continues showing off his love for his cheerleader boo on social media because Simianer seriously deserves it.