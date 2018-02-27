You know what really ruins the mood after you've just exchanged "I love yous" with the man of your dreams under the Peruvian moon? Your EX. So, imagine Arie and Becca's surprise when the her old flame showed up to get her back unexpectedly. "I didn't know it ended in a proposal until someone told me, and then I knew I had to do something," her former boyfriend, Ross, explained to the producers. OK, then... So, who is Becca's ex on The Bachelor? He clearly has unfinished business to take care of, and apparently he's not afraid to go on TV and take care of it.

Becca and Arie had a picture-perfect overnight date in Peru — they said "I love you" and looked sublimely happy and gushed about one another in a desert daze. "Nothing can get in the way at all," beamed Becca in the morning sun. Wait for it... Because she'll probably want to retract that statement as soon as she finds out her ex boyfriend flew all the way to Ica to confront her and Arie. Ross explained to Arie,

Yeah, man. I came all this way. I found out about a week ago that she's on the show. Obviously I know the show ends in a proposal and... for as long as I thought about her, that's my proposal to give her. She's the love of my life and I wanna marry her.

Ross revealed that he and Becca had been together for seven years before breaking it off around this time last year. “I would have swam here if I had to," he explained of his devotion, calling Becca his soulmate and the person he was meant to be with despite their breakup. According to Ross, when he discovered Becca was competing on The Bachelor, he knew he knew any proposals that involved someone else getting down on one knee must be stopped. So, he took to the trusty Internet to figure out a way to get to her and — voila! — now he's in Peru sabotaging her new relationship. Way to make Bachelor Nation bite their nails, Ross.

"You live your life in a movie and you think it’s gonna work out like The Notebook," Becca responded to Ross when he told her his feels.

More to come...