Move aside Bachelorette, there's a new summer obsession for romantics everywhere. Love Island premiered on CBS on July 9 and it's already got fans talking. The new series brings together 11 single people, who the show calls "Islanders" to couple up and find love on a tropical island. Similar to the way Bachelor in Paradise works, the Islanders of Love Island can couple up with anyone. Instead of Rose Ceremonies, Love Island has Coupling Ceremonies. And in the first Coupling Ceremony, two people paired up who have already gotten a lot of attention from audience. Alana and Yamen coupled up, and the chemistry between them is making them a front-runner for fan-favorite couple. But who is Alana on Love Island? She sounds pretty serious about falling in love.

Alana is a 21-year-old college student from New Haven, CT. According to her CBS bio, she's majoring in Africana studies with a minor in Asian studies and English at Bowdoin College. She also says that she's "a very optimistic person that tries to look for the lessons in everything." It sounds like Alana is the kind of positive person people love to be around. The fact that she was named prom queen in high school even though she wasn't even in the running is evidence enough of her winning personality.

Alana's Instagram says that she's a "Singer/Song Writer/Model," and the account provides plenty of evidence of that. She has a Soundcloud link to her song 'TLC" and plenty of modeling shots.

Alana also says that she's never been in a serious relationship, but that's something she hopes to change and it's why she signed up to be on Love Island. According to her CBS bio, "Her ideal romantic partner is funny, adventurous, ambitious, and can hold a conversation." A lot of fans are hopeful that Yamen is that person for Alana.

This is the first season of Love Island in the United States, but it's already been going strong in the United Kingdom for five seasons. When recreating the show for an American audience, the producers were especially conscious of making sure they put together a cast of people who are serious about beginning relationships. ITV America chief creative officer and executive producer David Eilenberg told The Hollywood Reporter:

We have cast, most of all, on sincerity of intent. No matter what other attributes somebody has, they have to have some degree of really wanting love, a connection, an adventure and something that can be transformational for their lives. Once you see that the person is in it for the reasons that drive the show, then you're interested in the diversity of characters, their backgrounds and viewpoints.

Love Island is similar to shows like Bachelor in Paradise in a lot of ways, but it differs in one big one: It's on five nights a week. It's on CBS at 8 PM every weeknight. That means that fans don't have to wait very long between episodes to find out what happens. It also means fans will get to see Alana and Yamen continue their romance very soon. That is, as long as no one gets in the way. At the end of the July 9 episode, another Islander named Kyra said that she was interested in Yamen. Hopefully she doesn't stand in the way of Alana starting her first serious relationship.