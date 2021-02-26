After the release of Billie Eilish's documentary The World's A Little Blurry, there's one name of everyone's lips, and, no, it's not hers. Fans are vying to learn more about her ex-boyfriend who is featured throughout the film. After the documentary hit the internet on Feb. 25, everyone is asking: Who Is 7:AMP? As it turns out, he has a unique story of his own.

7:AMP is the stage name of Brandon Quention Adams, who Eilish affectionately calls "Q" throughout the course of the film. The film provided the first look at their relationship, sharing both the endearing moments and tumultuous times in their relationship.

At one point in the film, Eilish is overheard talking to Q on the phone. “I love you. I’m in love with you," she says. But the two seemed to hit a breaking point when Eilish performed at Coachella 2019. Although Q was in attendance at the festival, Eilish was exasperated after he didn't make much time to spend with her.

The pair ultimately split, with Eilish explaining that they hadn't been seeing eye-to-eye for some time. “I just wasn’t happy, and I didn’t want the same things he wanted, and I don’t think that’s fair for him. I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about certain things that the other person couldn’t care less about."

The documentary only showed small glimpses into the former couples' relationship, but 7:AMP has a successful music career of his own. Here's everything to know about the rapper.

1. He's LA Born And Raised.

7:AMP was born in the City of Angels on June 4, 1996.

2. He Released His Debut Album in 2019.

7:AMP's album BLEAUPRO hit streaming services in 2019 and featured seven tracks in total. If fans take a close look at his album art, they'll notice the gray-haired girl in the back is actually Eilish.

3. He's not a big fan of social media.

Don't go looking for 7:AMP on Instagram, because you won't find him. The rapper deleted his page just ahead of the documentary's release.

Ateaze, which also reps California-based artist Kill Nigel, has been the driving force behind promoting 7:AMP's music. In a post shared by the agency, Eilish can be heard calling her ex's album her favorite record of all-time.

5. He seems to be on good terms with Eilish.

When Eilish's birthday rolled around in December 2019 (back when Q still had Instagram) he wished Eilish a happy birthday by posting a pic of her on his story.

Now, with the release of Eilish's documentary, more people have eyes on 7:AMP than ever.