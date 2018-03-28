Who Have The Kardashians Dated? Here's Every Single Boyfriend, Husband, & Fling They've Ever Had
For more than a decade, we've watched the Kardashian family live their lives on television and through social media. The family members on the show have broadcasted their dating lives, weddings, and breakups. From Kourtney and Scott's on-again, off-again relationship, to Kim and Kris' extravagant television wedding to the quick dissolution of their marriage, to the ups and downs of Lamar and Khloé's love story, we've seen it all. If you're wondering who have the Kardashians dated, we have the complete list for you.
The three sisters who started an empire have gone through their single phases, long-term boyfriends, and more on the main show, and its spin-offs such as Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York. Not all of their dating lives have taken place on the shows, though – it only started in 2007, when the sisters were in their 20s. Remember, the show began after Kim and Ray J's sex tape by showing the aftermath of that scandal. On the various shows, we've seen the sisters talking through their relationships and issues. Read below to find out who exactly each sister has been romantically involved with and when it began and ended.
Kim Kardashian
Damon Thomas
Kim and the music producer were married from 2000 to 2004 – Kim was 19 when they got married in Las Vegas.
Ray J
The two met when Kim was working for rapper Ray J's sister, Brandy, as her stylist. They dated from 2003 to 2006. Some think Kim's rise to fame is due to her sex tape with boyfriend Ray J, but Kim's decade-long mega-hit reality TV show, makeup line, and endorsement deals are because of her hard work and business chops.
Nick Lachey
Kim and Nick dated in May 2006, and their short-lived romance was captured by the paparazzi.
Nick Cannon
Kim and Nick Cannon dated from the end of 2006 to the beginning of 2007. Cannon told The Howard Stern Show in 2012 that Kim lied to him about her sex tape with Ray J: she said it didn't exist, which allegedly led to Cannon and Kim's split in February 2007, when it came out.
Reggie Bush
Early on in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, former football player Reggie Bush would sporadically make appearances. The couple dated for three years.
Miles Austin
Kim and Miles, another football star, dated in 2010.
Gabriel Aubry
Kim dated Gabriel Aubry, Halle Berry's ex-boyfriend, very briefly before dating (and later marrying) basketball player Kris Humphries.
Kris Humphries
Kim and basketball player Kris Humphries began dating in late 2010, when a New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets teammate of Kris' introduced the two. Kris and Kim got engaged in May 2011, and married in August 2011. Kim filed for divorce after being married to Kris for 72 days.
Kanye West
Kim and Kanye had been friends for years before they started dating. The pair began a romantic relationship right after Kim left Kris Humphries: Kanye invited Kim to his Paris fashion show. The two wed in Italy in May 2014, and share three children together: North, Saint, and Chicago.
Kourtney Kardashian
Taryll Jackson
Kourtney and Taryll dated from 2001 to 2004.
Joe Francis
Kourtney and Joe dated in 2005 before she began dating Scott Disick.
Scott Disick
The constantly on-again, off-again couple that brings delicious drama to Keeping Up – Kourtney and Scott dated officially on/off from 2007 to 2015. They share three children together: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.
Younes Bendjima
Kourtney and Younes met at a nightclub in October 2016, the night Kim was robbed in Paris. The two have been dating since.
Khloé Kardashian
Stevie J
Khloé and Stevie J allegedly dated while she was his assistant.
Jeezy
The two dated in November 2008.
Rashad McCants
Big Keeping Up fans may remember in 2009, on Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, when Khloé and Kourt hacked into Khloe's then-boyfriend Rashad's voicemail to listen to incriminating voicemails of cheating.
Terrence Jenkins
Khloé dated actor Terrence Jenkins in 2009.
Derrick Ward
Khloé and football player Derrick Ward dated in 2009 for a few months.
Lamar Odom
Khloé and Lamar dated just for a month before tying the knot in September 2009. They were married for seven years (but separated in 2013).
Game
The two dated for four months from October 2013 to February 2014.
Matt Kemp
Khloé and Matt dated in late 2013. They were spotted at concerts, including Drake and Jay-Z.
French Montana
These two were together from April 2014 to April 2015.
James Harden
In 2015, Khloé and James connected at Kanye's birthday party, but broke it off later when James reportedly couldn't handle the constant exposure and video-taping that came with reality life.
Trey Songz
The two had a fling in July 2016 before she began dating Tristan.
Tristan Thompson
Khloé and the Cleveland Caveliers basketball player met in August 2016, and have been dating since. They're currently pregnant with their first child.
While all three sisters are more in the settling down phases of their lives, we're just as excited to be Keeping Up with their marriages, kids, and more.
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.
Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!