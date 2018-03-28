Damon Thomas

Kim and the music producer were married from 2000 to 2004 – Kim was 19 when they got married in Las Vegas.

Ray J

The two met when Kim was working for rapper Ray J's sister, Brandy, as her stylist. They dated from 2003 to 2006. Some think Kim's rise to fame is due to her sex tape with boyfriend Ray J, but Kim's decade-long mega-hit reality TV show, makeup line, and endorsement deals are because of her hard work and business chops.

Nick Lachey

Kim and Nick dated in May 2006, and their short-lived romance was captured by the paparazzi.

Nick Cannon

Kim and Nick Cannon dated from the end of 2006 to the beginning of 2007. Cannon told The Howard Stern Show in 2012 that Kim lied to him about her sex tape with Ray J: she said it didn't exist, which allegedly led to Cannon and Kim's split in February 2007, when it came out.

Reggie Bush

Early on in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, former football player Reggie Bush would sporadically make appearances. The couple dated for three years.

Miles Austin

Kim and Miles, another football star, dated in 2010.

Gabriel Aubry

Kim dated Gabriel Aubry, Halle Berry's ex-boyfriend, very briefly before dating (and later marrying) basketball player Kris Humphries.

Kris Humphries

Kim and basketball player Kris Humphries began dating in late 2010, when a New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets teammate of Kris' introduced the two. Kris and Kim got engaged in May 2011, and married in August 2011. Kim filed for divorce after being married to Kris for 72 days.

Kanye West

Kim and Kanye had been friends for years before they started dating. The pair began a romantic relationship right after Kim left Kris Humphries: Kanye invited Kim to his Paris fashion show. The two wed in Italy in May 2014, and share three children together: North, Saint, and Chicago.