If there's one thing fans can be sure of in The Bachelor franchise, it's that Chris Harrison will claim each and every season is "the most dramatic yet." While his catchphrase has become a running joke among fans, after watching the "Women Tell All" episode of Peter Weber's season, you just might have to agree with him this time. Between the tears, the tantrums, and the mysteriously missing contestants, there's one big question still up in the air: Who does Peter pick on The Bachelor?

Unlike past seasons, in which viewers dug deep to find the answers or the contestants themselves spoiled the outcome, fans are at a total loss for who he might end up with, and their confusion is made even more so thanks to a comment made by none other than Chris Harrison himself on "Women Tell All."

"It is a finale so unexpected, so unprecedented, there is not a single person who knows how Peter's journey will end," Chris said during the pre-finale reunion special. "Not even Peter."

This statement surely has fans wondering, "Does Chris Harrison even understand how The Bachelor works?" By the final rose, fans expect a ring, a potential wedding date, and an engaged couple to covet. How is it possible the Bachelor himself doesn't know how his love story ends, especially when his season finale is right around the corner?

One theory that could explain this cryptic hint? Peter hasn't actually chosen a final woman yet.

It's not totally clear how this theory would play out, but it would explain why everyone's still in the dark. Does Madison run off, only to have Peter epically chase her down à la Colton? Or, does he pull an Arie, picking one woman only to decide post-filming he wants the other? Worst yet, what if after all of this, Pilot Pete goes home alone? Regardless of how it happens, one thing seems certain: Peter's quest for love won't end in Australia.

Even Peter has hinted his ending is unconventional. “There’s a reason no one’s going to find out the ending, and I’m very happy with how everything turned out,” he told PEOPLE in December.

At this point, it wouldn't even be that shocking if Peter dumps both Madison and Hannah Ann, runs back to Hannah Brown, and proposes to the former Bachelorette in front of a live audience on "After the Final Rose." In the spirit of Chris Harrison: Anything can happen.

Tune into Part 1 of Peter Weber's Bachelor finale on Monday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to see how it'll all come to an end.