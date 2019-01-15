Rose lovers, at what point of a Bachelor season do you finally have everyone's names straight? The second episode of Season 23 sometimes felt just as tough as the first week when it came to remembering the names of many, many blondes, but we can assume that Colton Underwood found a way to separate his standouts from the women he just didn't click with. So, who did Colton send home during Week 2 of The Bachelor? Alex B. Angelique, Annie, and Erika failed to receive roses a week after moving into the mansion.

The kiss of death in early stages of The Bachelor is often being snubbed for a date, but season favorites can still emerge from this awkward group of contestants sentenced to the house for the week. On Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season, future fan favorite Jason Tartick didn't go on a date in Week 1, and although Becca then blanked on his name the following episode, things quickly turned around for him. Sadly, this wasn't the case for Colton's dateless contestants in the Jan. 14 episode. Annie, the winner of Ellen DeGeneres' "Know or Go" game, and New Jersey salesperson Angelique were left twiddling their thumbs in the mansion before being eliminated at the second rose ceremony.

Annie's elimination comes after spoiler guru Reality Steve reported back in September that the financial associate allegedly called Colton "weird" and the other contestants "psycho" on Snapchat following her departure. Welp, that might make the Women Tell All taping a little awkward.

ABC/Rick Rowell

While Alex and Erika were included on a group date, they weren't meant to stick around either. Although she recovered from entering the mansion with nearly no voice, dog rescuer Alex might not have completely shaken off her cold by Week 2. She wasn't seen in any fascinating conversations with Colton, and whether you want to blame that on her wellness or Colton's lack of appeal is up to you. Or...

Don't worry, Alex, there's more time for recuperation on Bachelor in Paradise! Watch out for shirtless men poking you awake from naps to discuss how their feelings have changed in the last hour.

Erika previously decided that the best way to stand out was to teach Colton her last name rather than her first, and although the method scored her a rose in Week 1, she wasn't so lucky this time around. Both she and Alex were on the "Camp Bachelor" group date, but they're evidently not as outgoing as the cool camp counselors who teach everyone in your cabin how to talk to cute boys. At least Erika has that big bag of nuts to snack on during the flight home. Do you think she'll have an aversion to s'mores after going to Camp Bachelor?

ABC/Rick Rowell

When it comes to entrance gimmicks or Ellen DeGeneres-approved contestants, it looks like Colton isn't too easily swayed. We'll have to wait and see how other women who were previously singled out fare during the rest of the season.

Season 23 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.