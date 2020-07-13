Wait, so, now that he's engaged, I think it's time to discuss who Brooklyn Beckham dated before he was with Nicola Peltz. ICYMI: Beckham announced that he's engaged to Peltz on July 11. "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world," he wrote alongside a dreamy picture of himself and a ring-clad Peltz. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx."

That same day, Peltz posted an equally gushy post announcing the same news. "You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift," she wrote alongside the same dreamy photo. "I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic 🥰."

If their engagement seems quick to you that's because, well, it is. The two were first rumored to be an item in October of 2019 when they were reportedly spotted leaving Leonardo DiCaprio's Halloween party together to grab a late-night bite. Since then, things have only escalated with them displaying their love for the world to see on their respective Instagram profiles.

But, before he was madly in love with the woman who will now one day be his wife, Beckham had some romantic trysts with other A-List women. Check them out for yourself below.

Chloe Grace Moretz Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Moretz was Beckham's most high profile and presumably most serious ex. The two reportedly first started dating in 2014 and continued seeing each other on and off through 2018. “It’s been years now off and on and it’s just one of those things, you come back, and it’s like no time spent away from each other at all,” Moretz told Us Weekly of her relationship with Beckham during a November 2017 interview. Per Us Weekly, the two reportedly wound up splitting for good in February of 2018.

Sonia Ben Ammar NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images At one point when he was "off" with Moretz, Beckham started seeing French actress Sonia Ben Ammar. The pair were reportedly together for five months until they split in March 2016, leaving Beckham free to go back to Moretz. But here's where things get interesting: Apparently the extremely flirty looking above picture was taken a year after they split. Huh.

Sofia Richie Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Before she was dating Scott Disick, there were rumors that Richie was reportedly seeing Beckham casually. Most notably, the two were reportedly spotted leaving a London bowling alley together at the end of the night in January 2017.

Madison Beer David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Us Weekly confirmed the pair was an item in July of 2017. They continued to date until Beckham moved to New York City, forcing their relationship to go long distance. “I can’t do long distance,” Beer, who lived in Los Angeles at the time told People of the reasoning behind their split during an August 2017 interview.

Lexi Wood Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While it's unclear if they were ever in a real relationship, Beckham and Playboy model Lexi Wood were reportedly spotted kissing back in April 2018 during "the Hideaway at Suite X tattoo parlor in Los Angeles," per Us Weekly.

Lexy Panterra Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shortly following his reported round of tonsil hockey with Wood, Beckahm reportedly started dating dancer Lexy Panterra. “Lexy and Brooklyn had a whirlwind romance last week in New York City,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on May 1. “Brooklyn and Lexy were holding hands during dinner and couldn’t stop laughing and touching each other.” The two wound up splitting after just two months together, per Entertainment Tonight, but were reportedly spotted kissing after Beckham split from Hana Cross (we'll get to her shortly) in September, per E! News.

Alex Lee Aillón Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images These two were apparently seeing each other for a few months but reportedly never quite became official. “They’ve been hanging out for around two months, but are not officially boyfriend and girlfriend yet,” an insider reportedly told Us Weekly in August. “Brooklyn is a nice guy and they care about each other a lot,” the source reportedly continued. “They’ve been hanging out a lot. Friends around him think that eventually he’ll come to his senses and become official with her.” Sadly, that didn't wind up happening.