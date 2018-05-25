Before devoting his life to taking down the Empire, Han Solo found himself tangled up in another super shady organization. The mysterious crime syndicate Crimson Dawn is at the center of Solo: A Star Wars Story, but fans may still have some major questions about the organization after the movie ends. If you are still wondering who are the Crimson Dawn in Solo and what exactly their deal is, then read on to get all the answers.

Spoiler alert: This post will include plot details from Solo: A Star Wars Story, so read on at your own risk. At the very beginning of the new movie, the opening text tells us that in the age of the Galactic Empire, shortly before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, various parts of the galaxy were divided up among powerful crime syndicates. Later, we get to learn a lot more about Crimson Dawn, which is one of those controlling syndicates, after Han Solo unwittingly takes on a job for the organization.

After meeting the robber Tobias Beckett and his crew impersonating imperial soldiers, Han Solo proves his resourcefulness and joins up with the outlaws to help steal a batch of the hugely valuable hyperfuel coaxium. In the end, Solo decides to let the coaxium be destroyed in order to save the lives of Chewbacca and Beckett, only to later learn that Beckett was not stealing the fuel for himself, but rather for Crimson Dawn, and now they will have to meet up with the syndicate's ruthless leader Dryden Vos to try to negotiate some other deal to save their lives.

That's how we get to see what the lives of the Crimson Dawn elite look like. Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Tobias Beckett board Dryden Vos's luxury yacht, and it is immediately evident that the life of organized crime has done wonders for Vos and the other members of the Crimson Dawn. The ship is full of creatures from all over the galaxy, and decked out with fancy-looking food and drink everywhere. And luckily for our heroes, although Vos is introduced as someone who does not hesitate to kill those who disappoint him, we also learn that he is open to renegotiating failed deals if they have the potential to benefit him. That is how Solo convinces him to forgive their debt if they can steal an equivalent value of unprocessed coaxium from the dangerous mining planet Kessel.

While on Dryden Vos's ship, Han Solo also reunites with his former flame Qi'ra, whom he was separated from while attempting to escape their oppressive home world of Corellia three years earlier. Returning to the planet to rescue Qi'ra has been Solo's primary purpose since being separated from her, which is why it was such a shock for him to see her dressed in lavish clothes and hobnobbing with the Crimson Daw elites on Dryden Vos's yacht. It soon becomes clear that Qi'ra's life of luxury is not all that it seems, after Solo notices a Crimson Dawn brand burned onto her wrist, suggesting that she is under Vos's control.

At the end of the film, we finally learn the truth about who is really in charge of Crimson Dawn. After Han Solo defeats Dryden Vos, Qi'ra proves that she surprisingly still remains loyal to Crimson Dawn by ditching Solo and contacting the syndicates real head honcho: none other than the Sith Lord Darth Maul, who served as the primary antagonist in the first prequel film Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Maul tells Qi'ra that the two of them will be working much closer now that Vos is dead, and order her to fly to him.

Clearly, there is still much more left to learn about Crimson Dawn in future Star Wars movies, and with that cliffhanger ending between Darth Maul and Qi'ra, it looks like we will definitely be revisiting the powerful crime organization soon enough.