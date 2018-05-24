There Isn't A ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Post Credit Scene, So You Don’t Need To Hang Around

Seeing a big action movie these days seems to always take a little bit longer than it used to. Yes, movies are definitely getting longer, but there is now also the added incentive to stick around throughout the end-credits in case the filmmakers snuck in a few extra scenes. Well, you don't have to worry about that when you go see the latest Star Wars flick in theaters, because Solo: A Star Wars Story does not have a post-credits scene. So, unless you want to stick around to hear the iconic score once more as the credits roll, moviegoers can feel free to leave a bit early assured that they did not miss out on any extra scenes.

Thanks to its Disney franchise sibling, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many fans probably assumed that the recently revived Star Wars films would include one or more post-credits scenes at the end to inject an extra dose of humor into the movies or set up a link between the movies within the sprawling universe. Although the Marvel movies are known for tacking on one, two, three, or even four extra scenes into their end credits, the new Star Wars movies have surprisingly never included even one post-credits scene. Almost everyone who saw Star Wars: The Force Awakens back in 2015 stuck around throughout the full end credits waiting to see if Disney would encourage its other massive franchise to throw in some gags or cliffhangers at the end, but all that anyone saw was the list of names of everyone who worked on the movie... and then a black screen.

Last year's Star Wars: The Last Jedi also mildly surprised fans by not including any post-credits scenes that could tease what the highly anticipated Star Wars: Episode IX might be about. It was a bit less shocking when 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story did not include a post-credits scene, since we all know that its sequel is actually Star Wars: A New Hope, which did not need to be teased. The same goes for Solo: A Star Wars Story — which takes place a few years before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope — although, Alden Ehrenreich did let it slip that he will be returning to play young Han Solo in two more movies after this one, suggesting that there may still be some Solo sequels between the new movie and the time period of A New Hope. One of these new movies is rumored to be a standalone focused on Lando Calrissian, played by Donald Glover.

Although it sounds like we are probably going to get a few follow-ups movies to Solo: A Star Wars Story, it will remain anyone's guess what those movies will focus on, since Solo will not leave fans with any tease-y end-credits scenes to give us some direction in our speculation.

But, I guess the good news is that everyone going out to see Solo: A Star Wars Story can leave the movie right when the credits start rolling and get home a little bit sooner. After all, the movies does have a pretty massive running time of two hours and 23 minutes, so nobody will blame you for skipping the credits when you know for sure that there are no more extra scenes waiting for you in there.

Fans can check out Solo: A Star Wars Story when it lands in movie theaters everywhere on Friday, May 25. And again, don't worry about sticking around afterwards for any post-credits scenes — feel free to head home and start talking about your favorite moments from the movie with your friends.