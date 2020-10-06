Get your American flag pin ready and start thinking of ways to show off your "I Voted" sticker (aka the best political swag), because Election Day is on Nov. 3. That means that you have less than 30 days left to figure out how you want to cast your ballot. Thankfully, this Joe Biden campaign quiz will help you find your ideal voting method, so you know what will cause you the least fuss and least muss when taking advantage of your rights.

The quiz, which rolled out in English and Spanish language versions on Tuesday, Oct. 6, is pretty simple. Through eight questions, it matches you with the best method of casting your ballot on (or before) Election Day. The questions aren't exactly complicated, either — instead of in-depth queries about your political stances or issues that matter to you, what this quiz wants to know is things like how you prefer to chill out on a Friday night, or whether you're already swamped with things to do. From there, the quiz shows you one of three results — mail-in voter, in-person voter, or early voter — giving you the best, most stress-free method of voting, matched to you.

And don't worry if you're still not sure who you want to vote for (or you are sure, but it isn't Biden). Taking the quiz doesn't obligate you to cast your vote for Biden or any other candidate. However, a heads up that it will sign you up for texts from the Biden campaign, although you can unsubscribe pretty easily.

"The campaign is rapidly scaling up our voter education and mobilization efforts to meet voters where they are," Tericka Lambert, the Biden campaign's digital engagement director, tells Elite Daily. "Personality quizzes are incredibly popular online, so this is a creative way to engage young voters, educate them about their voting options, and ensure they have a plan to vote. As we approach Election Day, we will continue to identify innovative ways to educate and mobilize voters online."

In a normal election cycle, questions about how to actually cast your ballot would barely be a blip on the political radar, but leave it to 2020 to shake things up again. Thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many people may be uncomfortable voting in person, as the coronavirus is believed to spread through person-to-person contact, and potentially aerosols — making a crowded, indoor polling place pretty unappealing. As such, many people are choosing to vote by mail or cast their ballots during early voting, when there may be fewer people around.

Despite what some politicians may say, voting by mail is very safe, and while casting your ballot in person requires some precautions during the coronavirus pandemic — including wearing a mask, maintaining a distance of at least six feet from others, and of course, washing your hands — you don't need to be afraid to get out there and vote. So, get out there (either in person or by mail) and vote!

Your voice matters. So does your vote. Make sure both are heard and counted in the 2020 election by registering to vote right now.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.