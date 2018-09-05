Obviously, none of us are applying to particular jobs because we hope that they're going to get us plenty of right swipes on Tinder. Well, I hope that would be obvious. That being said, certain jobs do tend to get swiped right on more often than others, according to a new study conducted by Tinder. So which jobs are most popular on dating apps? Allow me to explain.

The researchers over at Tinder HQ looked into the top 15 professions that get the most right swipes for both men and women. The results were, TBH, not at all what you would expect. OK, OK, I won't keep the suspense going any longer. Without further ado, here are the top 15 for women:

15. Marketing Manager

14. Lawyer

13. Makeup Artist

12. Journalist

11. Physical Therapist

10. Waitress/Bartender

9. Personal Trainer

8. Founder/Entrepreneur

7. Flight Attendant

6. Teacher

5. Pharmacist

4. College/Graduate student

3. Photographer

2. Dentist

1. Registered Nurse

OK, time to discuss. First and foremost, I must say I'm happy to say registered nurses are the most swiped right upon, closely followed by dentists at second place. They worked hard to get those degrees! They deserve this added bonus.

I do, on the other hand have some qualms about "Founder/Entrepreneur" making the top 15 list. I mean, is it just me or is that not usually just code for "unemployed couch surfer"?! Obviously, no hate towards anyone actually building an empire out there but, in my experience, nine times out of 10, that's not the case.

Now, let's move onto dudes. Here are the top 15 most swiped right jobs for dudes:

15. Founder/Entrepreneur

14. Firefighter/Paramedic

13. Chiropractor

12. Teacher

11. Veterinarian

10. Engineer

9. College/Graduate Student

8. Model

7. Visual Designer

6. Producer

5. PR/Communications

4. Lawyer

3. Physician's Assistant

2. Pilot

1. Interior Designer

OK, again, I have lots of thoughts here. Obviously, model made the list. Obviously, pilot made the list. Obviously, firefighter made the list. Obviously, lawyer made the list. But... interior designer? And that's number one? WTF?

No hate towards all the interior designers out there. In fact, I hated decorating my apartment and I would really love to date someone who could make sure I never have to deal with that again (no offense to my non-interior-decorator boyfriend).

I guess I'm just a little confused because I feel like I don't know that many interior decorators. Maybe I've been living under a very poorly decorated rock, but the only interior decorators I've ever known were my elementary school crush's mom and Bobby Berk from Queer Eye. And I don't even know Bobby Berk personally. But, hey, what do I know?! Apparently, there are so many male interior decorators out there that they're literally the most swiped right upon profession for dudes on all of Tinder.

Interesting. Very interesting.

And, for those of you who didn't find your profession on either list, don't worry! As long as you love your job, I'm sure you're doing just fine.

