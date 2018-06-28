When news broke on June 27 that Justice Anthony Kennedy would be resigning, the entire nation wondered what this meant for the future of the Supreme Court. With Kennedy's departure, this means that Donald Trump will have his second Justice pick in his first term, but it looks like he might have some trouble making a decision. Which Democrats support blocking Trump's Supreme Court nomination? They're definitely heroes in my eyes.

Although a member of the Republican party, Justice Kennedy made himself known as a Justice that didn't follow typical ideologies. However, as his time in the Supreme Court comes to a close on July 31, there's a possibility that the court might become a lot more conservative as Donald Trump lines up his second Supreme Court Justice nominee. He's already chosen Justice Neil Gorsuch as his first pick, who took the place of Antonin Scalia after his death. However, a number of Democrats are making sure the next Supreme Court nominee is one that represents a fair and balanced court system.

Among those fighting against Trump's next Justice nominee are Sen. Kamala Harris of California, MSNBC Journalist Chris Matthews, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, and others.

Even though many people are panicking about Kennedy's retirement as if a new Supreme Court Justice will be joining the ranks tomorrow, it turns out that Supreme Court seats can sit vacant for months. However, upon news that Kennedy would be leaving his seat, Trump told reporters on June 27 that the search to replace Kennedy would take place "immediately." Trump also told reporters that his next Supreme Court pick would come from an existing list of 27 candidates.

However, many Democrats believe the appointment should happen at a later date. In fact, Sen. Kamala Harris released a statement relaying that the seat shouldn't be filled until after the midterm elections on Nov. 6.

The statement read,

Given the stakes of this seat which will determine the fate of protected constitutional rights, the American people, who are set to vote in less than four months, deserve to have their voice heard. We should not vote on confirmation until they have voted at the ballot box. The President’s list of potential nominees are complete non-starters. They are conservative ideologues instead of mainstream jurists. We cannot and will not accept them to serve on the highest court in the land which is supposed to stand for equal protection under the law and justice for all.

More to come.