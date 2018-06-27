Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is stepping down, which opens a whole host of issues for Democrats, as well as the future of abortion policy, religious discrimination suits, and more. The vacant Supreme Court seat will be filled by President Donald Trump — his second appointee — but there's efforts that can be taken to make it harder for him. Can Democrats stop Trump from appointing a new Supreme Court Justice? There's certainly precedent as recently as 2016.

The question of will they do anything is different from can they, though. You might recall that Trump's first appointee, Justice Neil Gorsuch, came to the bench after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked President Barack Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland. (Garland was nominated after Antonin Scalia's death in February 2016). Within an hour after Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016, McConnell announced that he would block any Obama replacement, according to The Huffington Post.

“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice,” McConnell's 2016 statement read. “Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new President.”

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that McConnell said his chamber will vote in the fall on Trump’s nominee. “It’s imperative that the president’s nominee be considered fairly and not subjected to personal attacks," McConnell said.

Kennedy was appointed by Reagan, a Republican, but he's famous for being difficult to pin down ideologically. His departure will certainly rattle the nation, as it will likely shift the Supreme Court even further in alignment with the Republican party under Trump.

