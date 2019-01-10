UPDATE: According to Anna Bauer, a representative of Bauer Candies, the company has already completed its voluntary recall, and has been clear since Nov. 25, 2018. Bauer tells Elite Daily over email,

This is an older story from right after Thanksgiving. I do not know how this has made news again. We have already completed our Voluntary Recall over a month ago and have been clear since 11/25/18. There was a 1 week time period that that employee worked here. This issue has been fully resolved and we are trying to move forward.

The FDA Health Alert is not correct. The individual did not even work until 11/16/18 and worked for the Thanksgiving week. I have repeatedly tried to get the FDA to correct their statement to include the dates that are the true time frame.

Additionally, according to a press release sent to Elite Daily, Bauer’s Candies has been in contact with the "majority of customers" who may have received the affected candy during the time of the recall and has "issued replacements as requested." The press release states:

The Modjeskas candies were distributed via UPS and USPS in the U.S. Product that was shipped on the following dates may have been affected: November 16, 2018, November 19, 2018, November 20, 2018, November 21, 2018, and November 23, 2018. Bauer’s has already been in contact with majority of customers that received candy during that time period and have issued replacements as requested.

The recall includes all varieties of Bauer’s Candies Modjeskas (Classic, Chocolate, Sea Salt Classic, and Assortments) distributed in the above time period. Affected package sizes can include: 4oz gift bag, 8oz gift bag, 8oz gift box, 12oz gift box, 1 pound box and 2 pound box.

No illnesses have been reported to date and as of today date 12-20-18

To be clear, as per a statement from Bauer's Candies, all varieties "manufactured since 11-25-18" are not affected, and there is "no need for concern" at this time. If you're concerned or have any further questions, you can call Bauer's Candies at 502-839-3700, or email anna@bauerscandy.com.

EARLIER: It's never great when products get recalled, but I think that might be doubly true when it's something as beloved, delicious, and joy-inspiring as good candy. Unfortunately, I must be the bearer of bad news when I say you might want to put down and slowly back away from your favorite box of Bauer's Candies for the time being, as some of these caramel delicacies may have been exposed to hepatitis A, according to a press release on the company's website. As for which Bauer's Candies were recalled, the famous Modjeskas are the ones in question, my candy-loving friends. In other words, you might want to double-check the date on the box before you get some for bae this Valentine's Day.

So here's what's going on: As per Bauer's press release, although the company has required that all of its employees receive the hepatitis A vaccination as of October 2018, an employee who tested positive for the virus apparently worked in the Bauer's facility (located in Kentucky) between Nov. 16 and 23, 2018. When Bauer's found this out, it basically shut the whole place down. The company's press release states:

Upon notification of [the employee's] illness, Bauer’s voluntarily closed the facility, discarded all candy in house, sanitized per protocol, and began working with Federal and State agencies. An investigation by our local health department and the FDA found that the risk of contamination to the candy made during this time is extremely low. These agencies have cleared us to continue operation. No candy products manufactured after November 25 are affected in any way.

Elite Daily has reached out to Bauer's Candies for any additional information it may have on this recall, but did not hear back by time of publication.

The good news is, Bauer's totally took control and did the right thing for the safety of all involved in this situation, and the likelihood of the candies being infected with the virus seems to be pretty darn slim at this point.

Nevertheless, the FDA is recommending "consumers not to eat and to throw away any Bauer’s Candies Chocolate or Caramel Modjeskas, purchased after November 14, 2018." Additionally, the agency says that anyone who has eaten either of these varieties should consult with their health care provider ASAP.

Just as an FYI, if you, like me, aren't really that sure what hepatitis A entails, exactly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it's an extremely contagious liver infection that is caused by the hepatitis A virus, and can result in either "a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months." Apparently, as per the CDC, the virus can spread relatively easily when a person comes into contact with it through "objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person." The virus can also spread from person to person during close contact, like during sex, or when taking care of someone who is sick, according to the health protection agency.

In most cases, hepatitis A is not fatal, according to the CDC, but it sounds like it can be a pretty unpleasant experience that can last for weeks, with symptoms like fever, fatigue, vomiting, diarrhea, clay-colored stools, and joint pain, to name a few.

As of 2016, there were only about 4,000 cases of hepatitis A in the U.S., as per the CDC, and the steady decline in the virus is a result of the vaccine being made available for the first time in 1995.

Bottom line: For now, just double-check that box of Bauer's Modjeskas.