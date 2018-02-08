With the countdown to Valentine's Day really winding down, if you're single but would like to have a Valentine, you're probably starting to wonder whether you'll find love before Valentine's Day if you've run out of time. Well, first of all, of course it’s possible. It's possible until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 13. so don’t give up hope. But is it likely? Well, maybe it's time to get some outside the box help... and I mean really outside the box, as in advice from the stars.

For some signs, romance is definitely still in the future, while other signs probably should go ahead and firm up those Galentine's Day plans. But no matter what the stars hold romantically, Valentine's Day should really just be an excuse to spend time with people you love and tell them how much they mean to you, and that doesn't have to be romantic love — it could be friendly or familial. Single girls don't need to sit this holiday out. But they might change their perspective on how they are going to ring it in.

So with that in mind, what kind of V-Day plans should you be making? Here's who you will be spending the day (or night) with, according to your astrological sign.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): With Someone You Meet That Day

Courageous Aries is always up for new adventures, so when someone new pops into your life at the very last minute, you're going to be up for it.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): With A Friend Who May Be Something More

Patient and loving Taurus always seems to have a friend (or two) who is on the verge of being something more. This year, it’s time to throw caution to the wind and see if there is something romantic between you. (Spoiler alert: There is.)

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): With Your Squad

Who needs a date when you have your squad? Sure, you could go out on a date for Valentine's Day, but always adaptable Geminis know how to have just as fun with their crew.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): With Your Family

Emotional Cancers lead with their heart year-round, but this Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to share your love closer to home with a night spent with your family.

Leo (July 23 To August 22): With An Ex

Once you've loved a generous and warm-hearted Leo, it’s pretty much impossible to completely shake those feelings. So there's a good chance that an ex will find an excuse to end up back in your life on Feb. 14 with a box full of chocolates in hand.

Virgo (August 23 To September 22): With Your Gal Pals

Let's be honest, Valentine's Day isn't really your holiday. Sure, you'll celebrate it if you're cuffed up and they want to, but practical Virgos really would be just as happy to spend this year with their girls.

Libra (September 23 To October 22): On A Blind Date

Ever the romantic, Libras are willing to put it all on the line for love. So, a blind date on V-Day? Why the heck not?

Scorpio (October 23 To November 21): With Your Hookup Buddy

Passionate Scorpios aren't going to let all that passion go to waste on Valentine's Day. And thanks to their steady hookup buddy, they won’t have to. It may not be a traditionally romantic way to spend Valentine’s, but man, will it be fun!

Sagittarius (November 22 To December 21): With Someone You Meet While Out With Friends

Optimistic and freedom-loving Sag gals aren't really that worried about having a date on V-Day, especially when they could spend it with friends. But that's exactly why they will likely attract someone new while out celebrating singlehood.

Capricorn (December 22 To January 19): On A Matchmaker Date

Practical and prudent Capricorn isn't afraid to pull out all the stops when it comes to getting what they want. And if what they want is to find love this Valentine’s, they are going to call in a professional — a professional matchmaker, that is.

Aquarius (January 20 To February 18): Taking Some Much-Needed Me Time

Humanitarian Aquarius spends so much of the year and their energy on giving back to others. For once, take a moment for some well-earned self love. Who needs a date when you already have the best one: yourself!

Pisces (February 19 To March 20): With Someone You Met The Day Before

It's no surprise that the most romantic sign would find themselves caught up in a whirlwind romance just in time for Valentine's Day. This connection may not make it to St. Paddy’s, but it will burn bright in the meantime.

No matter what the card companies tell you, there is no wrong way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, so long as it’s with the people who you hold in your heart… and chocolate.

