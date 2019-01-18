Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are officially tying the knot, and I'm officially excited about it. But as we all know, Chris Pratt still has his ex-wife, Anna Faris (who is super chill about the engagement), and their son, Jack, to keep in mind throughout this celebratory time in his life. Before the newly engaged couple walk down the aisle though, it's time to join their two lives together in a different way — you know, like moving in together. So, where will Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger live? While the two should be able to move wherever they please, they actually might not have as many options as you'd initially believe. Let's dive in, shall we?

First, let's talk about their engagement. On Monday, Jan. 14, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor took to Instagram to post a photo of him and Schwarzenegger sharing a sweet hug. Hard to miss in the photo was a big ol' rock chilling on Schwarzenegger's ring finger, and if that wasn't a big enough hint, Pratt's caption spelled it out even easier.

"Sweet Katherine," Pratt wrote, "so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️"

It was absurdly cute, and just looking at the photo makes me very happy:

Ah, young love.

Pratt reportedly proposed with a speech he prepared, according to Entertainment Tonight. Elite Daily reached out to Pratt’s team regarding the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

"Chris was very sweet when he proposed to Katherine, as he had a romantic speech prepared explaining how important she was to him," the source said. "Katherine complements Chris and is very good for him."

A stunning rock and a speech about how much he loves Schwarzenegger? Good job, bud!

So now that these two are officially on ~the next level~, that means that sharing a home is certainly one of the next steps that they'll be taking. But where will the couple live? Well, according to a People source, Pratt moved out of his Hollywood Hills home to live in Schwarzenegger's Santa Monica neighborhood. Elite Daily reached out to Pratt and Schwarzenegger's teams regarding the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

If the reports are true, this means Pratt and Schwarzenegger will live pretty much right around the corner from Faris, which is a good thing, too, because his divorce settlement with Faris reportedly states that both have agreed to live no further than five miles apart from each other until their 6-year-old son Jack completes the sixth grade. (FYI: Anna Faris, who is dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, lives in West Los Angeles.)

"Since they started dating, Katherine has taken Chris to all of her favorite neighborhood places," says an inside source. "And Chris clearly likes her neighborhood."

While living next to your future husband's ex-wife doesn't sound like your idea of a fun time, don't worry. Both Faris and Schwarzenegger get along really well, and they each approve of each other. A source told Entertainment Tonight,

Anna and Katherine have met a few times and get along and that was very important to Chris. Anna is excited for Chris and Katherine and above all is happy Chris is with someone who loves Jack like their own. The couple got engaged quick but everyone around them saw it coming. They really are a great couple that have a solid foundation. Chris had the approval of the family and everyone is excited for their union.

See? Totally cool that this modern family is choosing to happily coexist together (as next door neighbors). Can anybody else totally see Anna popping in when she runs out of milk, or inviting Katherine over for a wine night? Feel free to text me next time, ladies!