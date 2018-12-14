The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina holiday special, A Midwinter's Tale, showed fans of the witchy series how all of its main characters celebrated the holidays... although there was one warlock who was noticeably absent from the wintery fun. And his absence could possibly be teasing a major twist in Season 2. So, where was Nick Scratch in the Sabrina holiday special, and how might it affect the future of the show? Let's start theorizing.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale. Although it includes a couple standalone holiday-themed stories, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina holiday special actually does advance the plot from the Season 1 finale quite a bit, setting up the show's upcoming second season. We see that Sabrina is actually still close with her mortal friends Roz and Susie, even after her bombshell revelation about being a witch threatened to tear them apart, but Harvey makes it clear he wants nothing to do with Sabrina's magical side. Zelda also is forced to give up the baby Letitia she secretly kidnapped from Father Blackwood in the first season finale, deciding to hide her with the ostracized forest witch Dezmelda. Both these stories set up where Season 2 will go, as Zelda ups her mission to hide Father Blackwood's daughter and Sabrina deals with her fractured relationship with Harvey.

But there is another small line from the special episode that could also have a big impact on Season 2. Sabrina's warlock friend and potential love interest Nick Scratch is nowhere to be found during A Midwinter's Tale. His absence is briefly explained by Prudence, who mentions that Nick is "off to the unholy lands for the holidays." We do not get any follow-up or explanation about what these unholy lands are, but it could mean some big changes for Nick in Season 2.

Nick has been shown to be a potential love interest for Sabrina ever since she enrolled in the Academy of the Unseen Arts, but there are some fan theories that guess he may not actually be Sabrina's ally. The name Nicholas Scratch itself draws multiple comparisons to villainy — Nick Scrath is the name the Devil used for himself in the short story The Devil and Daniel Webster, which served as a basis for the trial episode of Sabrina's first season, and it is also the name of a Marvel Comics supervillain warlock.

With theories already abound that Nick may be evil, it definitely raises some suspicion that he spent his holidays in a place called the unholy lands. We may have even seen a bit of the unholy lands in the holiday special, although it is not totally clear. At the very end of the episode, three demons march into the night with gifts, mirroring a satanic version of the nativity story. The scene seems to be teasing the birth of an antichrist. Could this place be the unholy lands that Nick was off to, and if so, then how might he be involved in the potential antichrist business?

We will just have to wait to see what Nick Scratch was really up to on his holiday break when Season 2 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres on April 5, 2019.