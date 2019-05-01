Avengers: Endgame was not just the second half of the story begun in Avengers: Infinity War last year. It was also the end of Phase III, encompassing the introduction of several replacement Avengers characters, including Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel. But more than that, it was the conclusion of the "Infinity Saga," which started way back in 2008 with the first Iron Man movie. In effect, it was the conclusion to the Iron Man trilogy, ending with the death of Tony Stark. For those who want the whole saga, here's where to stream the Iron Man movies so you can trace his story from beginning to end.

The arrival of Avengers: Endgame may have been one over a decade in the making, but the timing vis-a-vis the plans of parent company Disney couldn't have been worse. As most fans of Marvel already know, the company is launching Disney+ later this year. This is the production hub's streaming service, encompassing Lucasfilm, Pixar, NatGeo, and Marvel. With a debut date of Nov. 12, Disney is preparing for the launch by pulling all the rights back to all movies off of competing services, including Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime. The idea is by doing this, when Disney+ debuts in November, the service will have as many of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies available to binge watch as possible

Unfortunately, that's still months away, and right now, the majority of MCU films aren't on streaming services, especially the earlier ones from Phase I and II. So while one can stream all the Iron Man films, most of them aren't free but available as streaming rentals from $2.99 and up.

Here's the list of available places:

1. Amazon All three Iron Man movies are available on Amazon, but only two are streaming, and only one is free to Prime subscribers: Iron Man 2. Iron Man 3 is available as a streaming rental. The original Iron Man can only be purchased.

2. Hulu Iron Man 2 is also the only one of the trilogy available to Hulu subscribers, but as soon as that contract runs out, expect it to disappear as well in coming months to move to the Disney+ line up.

3. FandangoNow One of the newer players on the streaming scene, FandangoNow has all three Iron Man films for streaming rental, at $3.99 a pop for HD or $2.99 for standard.

4. iTunes iTunes is also one of the few places where you can stream all three Iron Man movies back to back, for $2.99 a pop, for both Apple and Windows users.

5. Google Play Google Play is also an easy way for Android users to get their hands on streaming rentals for all three of the Iron Man films.

6. YouTube For those who stream YouTube via their cable boxes, or just as an app on your smart TV, all three Iron Man films are available on it, from $2.99 a pop.