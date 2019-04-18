Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on Friday, April 26, just over a week away. For those who want to catch up on the 21 films that came before it, but don't want to have to shell out hundreds of dollars for the Phase I and Phase II boxsets, streaming is always an option. But where? Here's how to stream Avengers: Infinity War, plus all the other Marvel Cinematic Universe films ahead of the final movie in Phase III.

Endgame's arrival will mark the end of Phase III, but it also comes at a really awkward time for parent company Disney. As you may have heard, the company has announced Disney+, it's own streaming service, which will debut on Nov. 12. In preparation for launch, the company has been pulling their movies off of competing services left and right, to have them ready to go on its own platform when the time comes. This means, right now, the majority of MCU films aren't on streaming services. Out of 21 films, only five are on Netflix, only one is on Hulu, and one is streaming via cable channel Starz.

For everything else, it's streaming rental for $2.99. Let's run down the options.

'Iron Man' TheMovieChanneI on YouTube The original MCU film is rentable via iTunes, Google Play, and FandangoNOW.

'The Incredible Hulk' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube The only film made with Universal has Amazon Prime as a streaming rental option, alongside iTunes, Google Play, and FandangoNOW.

'Iron Man 2' Movieclips on YouTube This is the only MCU film streaming on Prime for free. It's also the only one on Hulu.

'Thor' Marvel Entertainment on YouTube The first Thor film is a streaming rental on Prime, YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and FandangoNOW.

'Captain America: The First Avenger' Marvel Entertainment on YouTube Like Thor, the first Captain America movie is found on Prime, YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and FandangoNOW.

'Marvel's The Avengers' Marvel Entertainment on YouTube The MCU's biggest film until Infinity War came along is only available via Prime, YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and FandangoNOW.

'Iron Man 3' Marvel Entertainment on YouTube Like Iron Man 2, it's only a streaming rental on Prime, YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and FandangoNOW.

'Thor: The Dark World' Marvel Entertainment on YouTube Once again, all streaming rentals: Prime, YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' Marvel Entertainment on YouTube Streaming rentals on: Prime, YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and FandangoNOW.

'Guardians of the Galaxy' Marvel Entertainment on YouTube This goes for the whole of Phase 2. Rentals: Prime, YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and FandangoNOW.

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' Marvel Entertainment on YouTube Ultron's only available on streaming rental via Prime, YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and FandangoNOW.

'Ant-Man' Marvel Entertainment on YouTube Available via Prime, YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and FandangoNOW.

'Captain America: Civil War' Marvel Entertainment on YouTube The first to go Netflix under the Disney deal, it has sadly expired. Prime, YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and FandangoNOW.

'Doctor Strange' Marvel Entertainment on YouTube Like Civil War, Strange expired off Netflix, leaving only Prime, YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and FandangoNOW.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Spider-Man: Homecoming was a Sony film which makes it entirely different. It's only streaming on Starz.

'Thor: Ragnarok' Marvel Entertainment on YouTube On Netflix for at least another year. It's not on iTunes, but it is a streaming rental via Prime, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, and FandangoNOW.

'Black Panther' Marvel Entertainment on YouTube Arrived on Netflix last September. Streaming rentals on Prime, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, and FandangoNOW.

'Avengers: Infinity War' Marvel Entertainment on YouTube It's been on Netflix since Christmas. Also on Prime, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

'Ant-Man & The Wasp' Marvel Entertainment on YouTube It just arrived on Netflix in time for a rewatch. Also on Prime, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, FandangoNOW.