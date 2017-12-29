Where To Have Sex Besides The Bedroom If You Want To Spice It Up

It’s officially “once I’m home I’m not going out again” weather. The daily below-freezing temperatures mean if you want to see your partner or plan a date with someone, they’ll likely be coming over (or you’ll go to their place). Netflix and chill is the ideal activity between the months of January and March. Unfortunately, spending all of your time in bed with your partner can get boring. If you have a house or an apartment without roommates, venture out of your room to hook up. If you’re wondering where to have sex besides your bedroom, here are five ideas that will spice up your sex life this winter.

Take advantage of the various furniture and layouts of different rooms in the house, and try new positions that will turn you on in ways you haven’t even imagined. If you do have roommates, it can be tricky to sneak around and have subtle sex outside of the bedroom, but I believe in you. It’s not like they can be home all the time, and they have needs, too. They should understand. Obviously, their room is off limits, but everywhere else is fair game. Tap into your adventurous side by exploring every inch of your house or apartment — and every inch of your partner — with these sexy suggestions.

1. On The Living Room Couch

If you want something you can lie down on that isn't your boring old bed, the living room couch is your best bet. It also opens up opportunities for fun new angles. Have your partner sit on the couch with their back against the cushions. Get on top and straddle them, then move and grind as you please. You can hold onto the back of the couch for support, or turn around for reverse cowgirl.

2. In The Laundry Room

If you have a laundry room in your house or apartment, put it to good use. Get dirty where your clothes get clean. Try sitting on top of the washing machine or dryer, and have your partner stand and go down on you, and vice-versa. You can even turn the machine on for extra stimulation.

3. On The Kitchen Counter

While it's not totally sanitary, hooking up on the kitchen counter is extremely hot. Your partner can push you against the cabinets while you make out. When you can't stand it anymore, hop up on the counter (or have them pick you up), wrap your legs around them, and go to town.

4. In The Bath

Shower sex gets a lot of hate, but some couples do find it enjoyable. If you want to try a variation that lowers your risk of falling, draw a romantic bath, light a few candles, and pour two glasses of wine. What happens under the bubbles, stays under the bubbles. Just make sure you hold onto either side of the tub for leverage so you don't slip and slide around.

5. On The Stairs

If you're up for it, staircase sex can be a fun new experience. Think about it: you and your partner are so hot and bothered that you just have to have each other right then and there. Hot. Plus, knowing someone could walk in can be a big turn on. Doggy style sex is ideal in this situation, because you can use the stairs to your advantage. Kneel on a low step, and put your hands one or two steps higher. Your partner should kneel or stand behind you on a lower step. Spontaneity is great, but don't get so into it that you end up with rug burn or fall down the steps.

You don't have to leave the house to get a new perspective, but at least get out of your bedroom. You'll enjoy working out your winter bods all over the house.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!