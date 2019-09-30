Autumn is the official season for pumpkin spice and everything nice, so when I heard one of my favorite brands would be dropping a palette inspired by fall's most iconic flavor, I immediately started looking into where to get the Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Collection. Spoiler alert, it's an extra-special, exclusive drop, so you won't find it at your local Sephora or Ulta! That said, it's worth seeking out, because it's cute and festive AF, so if you're looking for one more way to incorporate pumpkin spice into your life this season, read on for all the deets.

When I first heard a pumpkin spice latte-inspired palette was in the works, I went immediately to the Too Faced website, but alas, the site was already in full-on holiday mode. They've skipped right over autumn and gone straight to Christmas! While their winter collection is admittedly cute AF, I'm not mentally prepared to think about Christmastime just yet, and after a little more ~investigative journalism~ I found that the brand's Pumpkin Spice Collection is in fact an HSN exclusive. Love that! With a retail value of $111, the collection can be found on HSN for $46. Yep, just $46!

The Too Faced Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Makeup Set ($46, hsn.com) includes one palette, one gloss, and one tube of the brand's iconic Better Than Sex Mascara:

Considering the mascara alone typically retails for $25, getting it with an Ultra Plush Gloss (Typically around $20!) and a full-size eyeshadow palette for under $50 is quite the steal.

Plus, the palette itself is stunning, with 16 autumnal shades from shimmery berry to matte pumpkin orange:

And of course, the packaging is an homage to the very latte that ignited the trendy flavor's popularity in the first place:

Oh, and hi, can you guess the best part? The shadows are all pumpkin spice scented. Yes! This is not a drill! Too Faced's Chocolate Bar Palette was my very first experience with scented shadows, and it was so gosh-darn delicious, I know this one will be just as good.

I love the mix of neutral and vibrant shades, not to mention all the fun, glitzy textures. Peep the swatches for a closer look:

Too Faced actually dropped a completely different Pumpkin Spice Palette exclusive to HSN last year, too, and while I did love that one, this year's edition is even more my speed. We love a pumpkin spice glow up!

Oh, and BTW, the collection also comes with a Teddy Bear Hair Makeup Brush, so that's another fun and useful perk:

Real talk, I don't have anything like the Ultra Plush Lip Gloss in shade "PSL" in my lippie arsenal, so it's a big part of the reason I want the whole collection:

If this line doesn't scream fall, then you just need to fast-forward directly to Halloween's special effects makeup while the rest of us enjoy our autumnal glam courtesy of Too Faced. To snag the entire Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Collection for under $50, check it out exclusively on HSN now.