Miley Cyrus has been promoting She Is Coming for some time now, and now that she's finally here, she means business! After ditching her never-controversial Disney persona long ago and fully embracing her wild, open, occasionally-very-controversial true self, it's safe to say Cyrus doesn't shy away from speaking up, and isn't afraid to stand up for what she be94.2 milieves in. If you're Team Miley in regards to most political and social issues, it's likely you're already wondering where to get the Miley Cyrus x Marc Jacobs hoodie that benefits Planned Parenthood — or, the Planned Parenthoodie, as I like to call it. The singer and the designer collaborated with the organization to create a very cool piece, and while it'll cost you to snag one, the profits will go to an incredible cause.

I know I called it the Planned Parenthoodie, which I personally think is more clever and ~fun~, but the official name for this amazing piece is The Charity Hoodie ($175, marcjacobs.com), due to the fact that 100% of profits will be donated directly to Planned Parenthood. Cyrus's own non-profit, the Happy Hippie Foundation, which focuses on homelessness and LGBTQ+ rights, is also a part of the collaboration, and yet another example of her proactive generosity when it comes to issues she cares deeply about.

Like, if Miley has an opinion, she isn't afraid to let you know. Exhibit A:

She's also willing to do whatever it takes to get your attention. I respect that:

The above photo of Cyrus holding two grapefruits (That's what they are, right? I don't eat fruit, so I Googled that to check, sue me.) in front of her chest is the image used on The Charity Hoodie, a bubblegum pink cotton sweatshirt with a drawstring hood.

Here's how it looks. Adorable, right? I love that they used alphabet bead imagery for the lettering:

The back is a bit more understated, to balance things out:

"Don't F*ck With My Freedom," is the message the hoodie proudly declares, with a heart-shaped bead replacing the "u" in the curse word to make it a little more wearable.

Thanks for keeping things PG this time, Miley:

If you need a refresher on why Planned Parenthood rocks, the organization has provided reproductive health care services for over 100 years. "At Planned Parenthood, we believe sexual and reproductive health care IS health care — and that health care is a human right," they recently shared on Instagram. "That includes safe, legal abortion. Everyone deserves health care that’s free of shame, stigma, or judgment," PP wrote.

If you feel the same, splurging on The Charity Hoodie is a great way to show your support:

With 94.2 million followers on Instagram and 42.7 million on Twitter, Cyrus has an almost-unmatched reach, so the fact that she's using her voice to promote women's rights is incredible. I know a cotton sweatshirt for almost $200 seems unnecessary, but when you think about the fact that the money benefits Planned Parenthood, the splurge is so, so worth it. The hoodie is live on the Marc Jacobs site now for pre-order, and is estimated to ship around July 16.