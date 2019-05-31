When a celebrity wears a fashion item that's actually somewhat affordable, it's an exciting event. The thing is, said item will oftentimes fly all the way off shelves in a breeze before you're able to grab one. If you've been wondering where to get Taylor Swift's tie dye shirt, which has sold out a whopping three times since the singer first wore it, you're in luck — the brand behind the style announced that they'll be restocking it soon, meaning you'll be able to get in on the '70s-inspired celeb-fave, too.

Created by Los Angeles-based brand, n:philanthropy, the Harlow BFF Tee ($128, nphilanthropy.com) features a light yellow, pastel pink, and powder blue tie dye color way as well as a slight intentional tear along the neckline. It's a style that feels decidedly summery and pairs effortlessly with denim, which is probably what's made it so popular. Tie dye is also a huge trend for summer 2019, making the tee all the more covetable. Now available for pre-sale on n:philanthropy's website, the tee is slated to start shipping on June 12. That means you'll be able to get it well in time for all of your upcoming summer soirees, so go ahead and add one to your cart now.

HARLOW - BFF TEE (TIE DYE) $128 | n:philanthropy Buy Now

The best thing about the tee is that it also gives back in a major way — n:philanthropy donates 10% of their net proceeds to Children’s Hospital LA, the ASPCA, SPCALA, and other local animal charities, so if you snag yourself one you'll be shopping for good.

If you love the style but $128 feels a little steep for a tee, fear not because there are plenty of other similar styles to shop. Check out eight comparable pieces below and get ready to get your groovy on.

Baby, You're A Firework

Fireworks Tie-Dyed Tee $68 | Anthropologie Buy Now

This baby blue and soft pink tee is livened up with explosions of orange that look like wearable fireworks.

Washed Out

Organic Cotton Tie Dye T-Shirt $25 | & Other Stories Buy Now

Love tie dye but not sure you want to rock it in all of its eye popping glory? This super faded tee will let you explore the pattern in a much more subtle way.

All Tied Up

Plus Size Tie-Dye V-Neck Top $25 | Forever 21 Buy Now

Perfect for summer, this pink lemonade-themed tee boasts a tied crop top silhouette.

Work of Art

Tie Dye T-Shirt $35 | Topshop Buy Now

This tee looks like its tie dye pattern was almost painted onto it with watercolors — it's a super unique and beautiful piece and is definitely a wearable work of art.

I'm Spiraling

PRINCE PETER Spiral Tie-Dyed Tee $48 | Bloomingdale's Buy Now

Just looking at this tee makes me feel like I'm about to miraculously fall into Alice in Wonderland's trippy universe. Not going to lie, I love it! Thanks to its vibrant palette and traditional swirled design, this tie dye tee screams '70s.

On A Whim

A Feeling Like This Tie Dye Top $15 | Fashion Nova Buy Now

This tee reminds me of cotton candy and unicorns and bubbles — so basically, Taylor Swift. Appropriate!

Far Out

PHANES TIE DYE TEE $45 | Opening Ceremony Buy Now

A color palette of lilac, marigold, and olive might sound weird, but it actually comes together in a very cool and unexpected way.

Long Shot

ASOS DESIGN Curve relaxed long sleeve t-shirt in tie dye $29 | ASOS Buy Now

The layered dye job of this long sleeved tee gives it a unique look. It's a piece I want to wear every single weekend moving forward.