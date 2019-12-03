Ever done a glam so good, you felt the force was with you? The products in Pat McGrath's Star Wars collection definitely serve that level of slayage, and whether or not you're a die-hard fan of the films, you'll find this galactic range of products hard to resist. The brand has launched an array of special shades in spot-on Star Wars packaging inspired by everyone's favorite characters, and I've got no doubt that, had she ever let her space buns down and gotten ready for a night out on the town, Princess Leia would've definitely had these babies in her makeup bag.

While film-inspired beauty collections can sometimes feel gimmicky, you won't find any lightsaber lipsticks here. The integrity of Pat McGrath's luxe formulas and elegant packaging remains the same — it's the stellar shades and creative imagery that ups the ante, making this line any novelty collector or makeup lover's dream. Basically, if you plan on heading to theatres to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker this month, you can justify spluring on any (Or all!) of these products. Some of the products hit the Pat McGrath Labs site on Dec. 13, with some add-ons coming Dec. 26, so if you want the goods before they're gone, be prepared to Add To Cart quickly.

Starting Dec. 13, you can snag the MTHRSHP: Galactic Gold Palette for $65, with six decadent pops of purple and gold:

Also available for $65 is the MTHRSHP: Dark Galaxy Palette, a pinky-purple dream:

As for lips, the C-3PO-inspired Lip Fetish Lip Balm in "Gold Astral" will cost you $40 — but that golden packaging makes it look like a priceless space gem:

The R2-D2-inspired Lip Fetish Lip Balm in "Clear," which also retails for $40, features blue and white packaging with the robot's signature red light as a Marilyn-esque dimple above the lips. Cute:

Finally, there's a Red Sith Trooper-inspired Lip Fetish Lip Balm in "Nude Astral," also for $40:

Come Dec. 26, you can also snag the MTHRSHP IV Decadence Palette, which returns to the site in special Star Wars packaging, and will cost you $125:

You can also shop the Lip Fetish Sheer Color Balm in "Flesh 3" for $40:

What a lineup! It's safe to say any Jedi would fight for this collection. Check it all out on the brand's website coming Dec. 13 and 26.