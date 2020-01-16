Halloween may be long passed, but it's not too late to turn out some truly witchy looks, as NYX is dropping a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina-inspired collection. Sabrina may be hell-bound in the latest season, but she's going to look good on her way down. And NYX is bringing you the chance to look just as satanic as your favorite character, just in time for the series' return on Jan. 24.

On Jan. 21, NYX will drop the collection, featuring a 30-pan eyeshadow, two different blushes, and one highlighter, as well as a kit with an exclusive spellbook. Fans can also get three new lip-kit duos with NYX's Soft Matte Lip. This expanse of light and dark colors perfectly encapsulates Sabrina's battle between good and evil.

Not only is this Netflix's first-ever cosmetics collab, but the collection has the show's makeup team's approval. "Fans will love this collaboration because it is true to the show in regards to the shade names and colors, it was designed to be easy to use and create the looks you love from the show," makeup artist Candice Stafford-Bridge told Seventeen. What could be better than wearing the exact same makeup as Sabrina as she battles the Devil, and you snack on your bed unbothered? Powerful.

It will truly be a 4D, meta experience. "With this limited-edition collection, both Netflix and NYX Professional Makeup are pushing the boundaries of fandom at the intersection of beauty and entertainment," said Yann Joffredo, Global Brand President of NYX. Personally, I can't wait to try my hand at some Weird Sister looks — if only it included how to master the eyebrow raise.

Get the collection right when it drops on Jan. 21, so you have three days to perfect your new looks before the new season. The palette and lip creams will be available at ULTA and NYX Professional Makeup stores worldwide, as well as on their websites. The shadow palette with sell for $35, and each lip kit will be $14.