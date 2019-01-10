Instagram is a total hotpot when it comes to style inspiration seeing as celebrities, bloggers, editors, and the like post outfit snaps seemingly everyday. It's why if you've been wondering where to get Kylie Jenner's fuzzy pink crop top from one of her most recent Instagram posts, you're definitely not alone. When Meghan Markle steps out wearing any piece of clothing or accessory that is even remotely affordable it typically sells out in days, if not hours thanks to the power of the internet—you better believe that hoards of Jenner's other 123 million followers are searching for the bubblegum shirt right there with you. Luckily, its brand has been revealed and even more luckily, it's affordable AF.

Yesterday, Jenner posted a photo of herself wearing the top to Instagram, with the caption, "on wednesday’s @fashionnova." She was clearly referring to the "On Wednesday's we wear pink," quote from Mean Girls, which is fitting seeing as her top is something Regina George or any of the other Plastics would find incredibly fetch. It's got late 90s/ early 2000s style written all over it thanks to its fuzzy material, cropped hemline, and one shoulder design—Jenner could fit in with the best of the throwback pop princesses without a doubt.

Of course, the Fashion Nova tag on the post was a dead giveaway as to where the shirt is from and also revealed that the jeans Jenner is wearing in the photo are also from the buzzy retailer. Fashion Nova has tapped the likes of Amber Rose, Blac Chyna, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and even Baddie Winkle to model their products in the past, so it's no surprise that Jenner is also promoting the brand (she has done so via social media previously). The celebrity most closely linked with Fashion Nova is Cardi B, who recently designed a collection for the retailer that sold out within hours.

Now, onto what you really want to know: Yes, both the top and jeans are both still available and together they will only cost you a mere $65. I can't say the same for the mini Fendi bag that Jenner is carrying in the Instagram post but hey, we can't win them all.

The top is called the Fuzz What You Heard One Shoulder Sweater and you can snag it at fashionnova.com for $30. Pair it with blue jeans like Jenner did for a slightly more casual look or with a high waisted skirt for something a bit dressier. It would make for the perfect Valentine's Day top is playful is what you're going for—the styling options are endless.

Next up are the Classic High Waist Skinny Jeans, which Jenner is wearing in a medium blue wash. They retail for $35, which is incredibly cheap for denim and if you want a lighter or darker denim wash or prefer white or black jeans, they've got you covered on all fronts.

Does the fact that you can actually afford something that someone with a $900 million net worth owns make you feel just as warm and fuzzy as the sweater itself?