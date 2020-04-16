There is no greater love in the world than that between a mother and child. It's not a cliche, it's just a fact — one that Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, I'm sure, know all too well. As a way to honor the unconditional love between themselves and between mothers and their children everywhere, Kardashian's fragrance brand, KKW Fragrance, has released the KKW x KRIS Fragrance, a floral scent with tons of depth and beautifully artistic, sculptural packaging. Launched on Wednesday, April 15, the fragrance retails for $40 and is available on KKWFragrance.com.

"My mom @krisjenner and I are so excited to announce the launch of KKW x KRIS, our first ever @kkwfragrance collaboration," Kardashian captioned an Instagram post announcing the launch. "A woody, white floral fragrance with the freshness of freesia, creamy white gardenia and tuberose at the heart - I know you will love wearing it as much as I do. ❤️"

According to Kardashian, the bottle, a hexagon shape with a 3-D portrait of what appears to be a mother and daughter embracing on the side, was designed with the entire family in mind. "One of my favorite bottles we designed!" she wrote on Instagram. "We picked this shape bottle because each point of the bottle represents each child my mother has had. KKW X KRIS"

Courtesy of KKW Fragrance

This first fragrance collaboration between Kardashian and her mother is a timeless one. Overall, the fragrance combines both woody and floral elements. The scent's top notes include a playful blend of splashy aperol spritz accord, tagete Madagascar, and ivory freesia, while a hearty combination of lily of the valley bells, lavish jasmine grandiflorum, night blooming tuberose, and captivating gardenia blossoms fill the middle notes. Finally, the bottom notes of creamy cashmere Woods, glistening golden amber, and alluring vetiver leave a warm, full, lasting effect, almost like a hug from your mom.

Courtesy of KKW Fragrance

Even better, the launch of KKW x KRIS coincides with a charitable initiative currently happening on the KKW Fragrance website. From Wednesday April 15 to Tuesday, May 5, the brand will donate 20% of its proceeds to Blessings in a Backpack, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring elementary school children have access to meals on the weekend.

You can head to the KKW Fragrance website now to snag maybe not one, but two of the KKW x KRIS Fragrances — one for you and one for your mom.