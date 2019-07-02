A certain recently announced celebrity-backed brand has been garnering a lot of buzz as of late for reasons both positive and negative. If you're among those who are dying to snag a piece from it, then the question of where to get Kim Kardashian's Solutionwear line has probably been on your mind. In light of the brand's pending name change (more on that later), the site that was initially supposed to host its offerings has since been deleted, leaving fans wondering not only when it will launch, but where. It wouldn't be a Kardashian or Jenner launch without a little drama, would it now?

Kardashian-West announced the new endeavor in a post on Instagram last week. "Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years," she wrote. "Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this." The post goes on to reveal that line will be available to shop in sizes XXS - 4XL and in nine shades, which is clearly a wonderfully inclusive range. Details on when to snag the line were boiled down to "coming soon," leaving its drop date a mystery.

The post did, however, link to the brand's own Instagram page, @kimono, which had initially linked out to www.kimono.com, where fans could opt to join a waitlist and assumedly shop later on. Except due to the brand's name change, which was announced on July 2, the website is no longer active.

As soon as Kardashian-West announced that her shapewear line would be called Kimono — as in the traditional Japanese garment — people were quick to point out it was a prime example of cultural appropriation. While Kardashian-West's trademarking of the word "does not preclude or restrict anyone, in this instance, from making kimonos or using the word kimono in reference to the traditional garment,” as she explained in an interview with The New York Times, it still angered people that she would benefit from a culture that she had zero ties to.

The business mogul heard their critiques and a week later announced in an Instagram post that she would be changing the brand's name, writing:

Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life. What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.

The new name of the brand has yet to be announced, which means the URL of its e-commerce page is also a mystery. Kardashian-West is still updating the @kimono Instagram page regularly, so keep your eyes peeled there for any information.