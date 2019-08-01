Despite the fact that summer has been in full swing for quite some time now, your favorite celebrity sisters have just dropped a new lineup of swimwear to round out the season in. All of the details on where to get Kendall & Kylie's Ardene swimsuit collection and what it entails are below, so if you've been on the market for a fiery new bikini for that beach vacation you've got coming up, I think you're about to find it.

Comprised of eight cool styles, including seven bikinis and one monokini, the collection is defined by bright colors, classic cuts, and a fierce animal print that's been thrown in for good measure. It boasts a straightforward '90s appeal to it thanks to branded waistbands à la Calvin Klein but also features more modern elements woven in. From a neon green bikini featuring a keyhole on the top to a monokini that looks half tank top, the collection truly has something for everyone. The best part? Every item is under $40, which means you might want to snag a few styles at once. Shop the collection in full below or at ardene.com, because it's never too late to add another swimsuit to your collection.

Pink Lady

Featuring a tube top and classic briefs, this bikini is made for anyone who hates strap tan lines. Boasting a neon pink hue and ribbed fabric, it's coolness is in its details.

Name Brand

A classic black bikini with a Kendall and Kylie twist. It looks like the logomania trend is here to stay, so why not rock it while also repping your favorite reality tv stars-slash business women-slash beauties?

Animal Instincts

Bring your wild side out to play in this snake print bikini. Featuring hints of neon green within the print and a classic sporty top silhouette, it's equal parts fierce and laid back.

LBB

Because everyone needs a simple black bikini. Featuring classic briefs with a comfy waistband, ribbed fabric, and a standard triangle top, it's that one suit you'll keep reaching for again and again.

Feeling Blue

The texture of this suit is enough to make we want to throw it on, while its vibrant blue color is the cherry on top. It'll make a bright statement without feeling overly flashy and will look great next to the watery shades of the ocean.

Bright Idea

Into the logomania trend but want something a bit brighter? This neon suit is for you.

Two-In-One

Throw on high waisted shorts with this monokini and it'll look like you've got on a crop top! Perfect to wear from the beach straight to the bar, this swimsuit is all kinds of unexpected and fun.

Electric Avenue

To round out the collection on a very energetic note, the sisters designed a neon green bikini with a flirty keyhole. It's festive, it looks comfy, and it definitely won't get lost among a sea of other bikinis on the beach.