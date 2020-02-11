The wait is finally over. After Jeffree Star first teased the news of a new collection a few months ago, he finally revealed the newness: the Blood Lust Collection. On Tuesday, Feb. 11, Star dropped a new YouTube video revealing the all the details on the latest addition to his Blood Line series, including where to get the Blood Lust collection, how much it costs, everything included in it, and more. Blood Lust drops at 1 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 21 and will available on JeffreeStarCosmetics.com.

In Blood Lust's YouTube reveal, Star hinted at a slew of new products fans can expect to see later this year, including liquid eyeshadows, mascaras, and more. But that's well into the future. For now, let's get into Blood Lust. First and foremost, this $54 palette will make you feel like a royal with its purple velvet, hexagon design and 18 rich colors, including a new metallic, shimmery formula that makes certain shades look almost wet with shine.

Launching alongside the palette are five new The Glosses ($18 each) and a Mini Purple Velour Liquid Lipstick Bundle ($52). The lip glosses are particularly reflective and will have you shimmering like a purple disco ball. All of the new liquid lippies are a bit sheer, but buildable and able to layered. The Mini Lipstick Bundle also features two never-before-seen lipsticks called I'm Vulgar and Royal Armor, which, according to Star, will only ever exist within the bundle.

The last beauty product included in the collection is the new Choking on Ice Extreme Frost highlighter ($50). Put bluntly, it looks like dousing yourself in a shower of purple diamonds. If you don't believe me, just look at it on Star's cheekbone and chest:

Of course, what collection would be complete without merch? From dad hats to bags to mirrors to jackets, Star has even more Blood Lust products for your whole body. Mark your calendars for Feb. 21 now, because if Star's last drops are any sign, Blood Lust will be going fast. It is only the beginning of Star's 2020, but I can't wait to see more.