If you're not yet familiar, Indeed Laboratories is a Canada-based skincare company with a number of cult-favorite products that the country has been obsessed with since the brand's launch 10 years ago. Well now, Americans have the chance to become a fan of Indeed Labs as it is coming to the U.S. in a big way. So if you're wondering where to get Indeed Laboratories products, you can find them in-stores and online at Ulta come July.

As of now, the brand is only available to U.S. consumers via IndeedLabs.com, but come July 7 the entire brand will be available on Ulta.com, and come July 14 the products will be on the shelves of 429 Ulta stores across the U.S. So if you're wondering just how good Indeed's products are, the fact that Ulta picked up their entire collection, as opposed to just a few skus, is a clear indication of how effective the skincare brand is.

When it comes down to it, Indeed's products set themselves apart from other products because they strictly contain active ingredients without any of the extra parabens and perfumes, and are designed to deliver very effective results, and do so at an affordable price.

To help you navigate some of Indeed's key products so you can decide what to purchase once the brand hits Ulta next month, then read on.

Nanoblur Instant Skin Blurring Cream

Nanoblur Instant Skin Blurring Cream $19.99 | Indeed Laboratories Buy Now

Nanoblur is a one-of-a-kind product that acts as a picture filter IRL. The light cream melts into the skin and provides an instant matte look with a blurring effect that makes the skin appear smoother and diminishes the appearance of fine lines, uneven texture, and tone. You can wear Nanoblur without makeup over moisturized skin, or with makeup over liquid foundation and under powder foundation.

Hydraluron Moisture Jelly

Hydraluron Moisture Jelly Instant and Long Lasting Hydration $24.99 | Indeed Laboratories Buy Now

After you apply your serum, lather on Hydraluron Moisture Jelly to act as a barrier for the skin that locks in moisture. The Jelly Moisturizer contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate and leave the skin looking radiant and bright.

Bakuchiol Reface Pads

Bakuchiol Reface Pads $19.99 | Indeed Laboratories Buy Now

If you're someone who wants to reap the benefits of retinol but are afraid to take the leap into using the powerful product, then Bakuchiol Reface Pads are the gentle alternative to retinol. The pads are to be swiped on clean skin in the morning and night to improve the texture of the skin, reduce signs of aging, dryness, fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and increase elasticity and radiance.

10balm Soothing & Healing Cream

10balm Soothing and Healing Cream $19.99 | Indeed Laboratories Buy Now

The 10balm soothing and healing cream is made up of natural ingredients that heals your skin and gets it back to that perfect 10 shape. The cream contains things like arnica extract, honey extract, vitamin E, and baobab seed oil to heal, soothe, and moisturize.

Vitamin C24

Vitamin c24 Brighten and Protect Your Skin $24.99 | Indeed Laboratories Buy Now

If you've been waiting to get your hands on a vitamin C serum to give your skin an amazing radiant glow, then Vitamin C24 promises to reduce the appearance of aging, fine lines, and wrinkles, improves radiance, and protects the skin from free radicals, pollution, and environmental damage.

Thanks to Indeed's launch at Ulta, come July you will be able to get your hands on clean, effective, and affordable skincare products to add to your skincare routine.