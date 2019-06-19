You're likely familiar with Lululemon thanks to their high-quality workout gear, but now, the athleisure brand has shifted their attention to yet another part of your workout experience — your selfcare routine. On Tuesday, June 18 Lululemon launched a four-piece selfcare collection to target all of your pre and post-workout beauty needs. If you're wondering when and where to get Lululemon's new selfcare line then get excited because it's already available in select Lululemon stores, on Lululemon.com, and on Sephora.com.

Lululemon has created a dry shampoo, deodorant, face moisturizer, and a lip balm which are available in full, and what the brand describes as "gym size" (A.K.A. travel size), all designed to take care of your body and close the gap between your sweat session and the rest of your day.

The new collection comes after Lululemon spent the past two years working with athletes to identify the beauty and selfcare issues that arise between working out and returning to the rest of their daily routine. “Over the years, we’ve heard the feedback that transitioning from sweat to life isn’t always easy. Lululemon has always been in the work of creating solutions for sweaty problems and our Selfcare line is an extension of that approach,” Sun Choe, Chief Product Officer of Lululemon said in a press release sent to Elite Daily. “Like our apparel, Lululemon Selfcare has been designed with function at its core and created to support guests pre and post workout.”

According to the press release, the choice to work with Sephora for a digital retail partnership was an obvious one as they consider the beauty retailer the authority in the beauty and selfcare space. "The partnership with Sephora extends Lululemon’s ability to reach new guests while partnering with an authority in the personal care space," the brand stated.

What's more is that all four of the Lululemon Selfcare products have received the Clean at Sephora seal which is given to products that are free of sulfates, parabens, formaldehydes, phthalates, mineral oil, and other harmful ingredients. The seal also means that the product has less than 1% synthetic fragrances in it.

If you're someone who regularly gets your sweat on and you're looking for some new gym bag beauty staples, read on for a breakdown of each new product from Lululemon's Selfcare collection.

Lululemon Selfcare Basic Balm

If your lips ever feel extra dry after a good sweat session then Lululemon's basic balm will become your new go-to as it contains rich butters and natural oils to lock in moisture before, during, and after working out.

Lululemon Selfcare Sweat Reset Face Moisturizer

The face moisturizer is a gel-like formula that contains menthyl to cool the skin and reduce redness, and pomegranate enzyme that acts as an exfoliant to help keep skin clean and clear.

Lululemon Selfcare No-Show Dry Shampoo

Lululemon's No-Show Dry Shampoo is aluminum-free and contains algae to control oil production, tapioca starch to absorb oil, and argan oil to help smooth frizz and split ends. If you really want to make sure your hair stays oil free, be sure to spritz on the dry shampoo before your workout (as well as after) in order to soak up the sweat and oils as soon as they reach your scalp.

Lululemon Selfcare Anti-Stink Deodorant

This travel-size spray deodorant comes in black pepper sandalwood or aloe lotus scents and is free of aluminum but packed with natural ingredients.

If you're in need of new pre and post-workout body care staples that have been tested and approved by athletes just like you, then you'll want to get your hands on Lululemon's new selfcare line before your next sweat sesh.