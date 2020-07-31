Fans have been begging for Rihanna to drop skincare ever since the launch of the immediately successful Fenty Beauty back in 2017. And the wait is finally over. While those with early access could shop the collection on Wednesday, July 29, Rihanna’s Fenty Skin has finally dropped for everyone on Friday, July 31 on Fenty Beauty’s website.

Fenty Skin, dubbed “the new culture of skincare,” has dropped three products for its first line. These "start'rs" include the Total Cleans’r ($25, Fenty Skin), the Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum ($28, Fenty Skin), and the Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer and SPF ($35, Fenty Skin). You can get the entire bundle for $75. Even better, these three products can make up the core (or the entirety, really) of your skincare routine. Each product's formula boasts potent ingredients, like smoothing and evening niacinamide and super hydrator hyaluronic acid, as well as fruit extracts from Rihanna’s homeland of Barbados.

“Washing your face is the most important step for good skin,” Rihanna said in a press release. “I wanted to create a really deep cleanser that wouldn’t dry out your skin, so you can use it day and night.” The gentle Total Cleans’r was created to lather quickly and clean away any grime and makeup from your day. And the beauty mogul is apparently obsessed with the toner serum. The hybrid product is made to brighten, hydrate, and reduce oil on your face. While the products have a light fragrance, it's delightful and definitely not overpowering.

The product Rihanna might be most excited about, however, is the moisturizing sunscreen. “I have learned the hard way because over time, the sun wasn’t that kind to my skin, and my skin was no that resilient,” the singer told Yahoo Entertainment. “Whether it’s hot or a gray, winter, cold day, those UV rays are always out … We need [sunscreen], and we need it every day.” Rihanna made it easy to integrate sun protection into your day-to-day — and to leave behind the chalky white cast most SPFs leave.

The public launch happens on July 31, and if previous Fenty Beauty drops are anything to go by, it’s likely Fenty Skin will sell out quickly. So, keep your credit card close and get ready to treat your face to something new by shopping the products below:

