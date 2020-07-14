Rihanna is pretty much creating and doing everything that doesn’t involve her finishing R9, but it’s OK, because the end results are still fire. The next thing on the singer’s docket: dropping Fenty Skin. After Fenty Beauty was met with immediate and continued success since its release in 2017, fans have been waiting with bated breath for Rihanna to announce a skincare line. And Fenty Skin will finally launch on July 31 on FentySkin.com. However, you can’t even access the website until the end of the month.

“Skincare, it’s the truth. It either works or it doesn’t. There’s nowhere to hide,” Rihanna told British Vogue when she finally made her latest venture public. Although fans have been speculating about a Rihanna skincare line since 2017, it’s only officially been known that Fenty Skin was definitely on the way as of April 2020. But even with a release date, Rihanna has been very tight-lipped about what the line is going to include. Pretty much all that’s known is that Fenty Skin has a website now. But judging from Fenty Skin's first Instagram video, which features Rihanna washing her face in a very chic bathroom, fans can likely expect a cleanser and a few other staple products.

When the 32-year-old started Fenty Beauty, the brand reportedly made $100 million in sales in its first 40 days, according to Time. It’s been heralded for its inclusivity in the beauty world and is known for having a wide range of shades suitable for myriad skin tones It definitely shook up the makeup world in a necessary way — and Rihanna seems to have similar plans for Fenty Skin. “The new culture of skincare” is what the webpage cryptically reads. What that means, I have no idea. But I’m beyond excited to find out.

Fenty Beauty has dropped a few skincare-adjacent items in the past, giving fans a small taste of what Fenty Skin could be like. The brand’s Body Lava ($59, Fenty Beauty) and the Pro Kiss’r Lip-Loving Scrubstick ($16, Fenty Beauty) both quickly became best-sellers for the brand. Whether or not Fenty Skin will expand on those products, you’ll have to wait until July 31 to find out.

While July 31 can’t seem to come quickly enough, you can sign up on Fenty Beauty’s website for early access to Fenty Skin, and check out the whole line on July 29. Rihanna’s empire just keeps growing with no signs of stopping. With so many hopes, dreams, and thoughts about what Fenty Skin will include, I also can’t help but wonder what Rihanna will drop next. (But hopefully, it’s R9.)