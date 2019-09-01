Nowadays, if a brand launches a new foundation available in 14 different shades, the internet goes wild — and not in a good way. It's 2019, and everyone should be aware that's not inclusive of all the skin tones out there. But a brow product available in 14 different shades? That's pretty major, considering tons of brow products are only available in about three shades tops. Thankfully, you can officially say goodbye to the days of using brow products that didn't quite match your eyebrow hairs, thanks to Fenty Beauty's new Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler.

News first began swirling about Fenty Beauty's new brow product when footage was released from the Sephora Store Leadership Conference in Vegas, where Rihanna spoke about the Fenty newness. On Wednesday, Aug. 7, Twitter user @fentibetter posted a video of Rihanna talking to the crowd. Rih rocked long, voluminous curls, a silky lavender suit with a matching turtle neck, and lucite heels. In the video, you can hear Rihanna saying, "I was not going to come all the way to Vegas empty-handed. So we're gonna give you guys an exclusive sneak peek of one of the next products coming out — the very next product coming out." And before the video could capture Rihanna revealing the new product, the video cut off.

The twitter user went on to share a second video of Rihanna on stage, as well as photos of a projector screen on the stage, revealing images of the new brow pencils. One image displayed a few different shades of pencils accompanied by the text "Ultra Fine Brown Pencil & Styler." In those initial images, the shades looked like they expanded past the typical browns, blacks, and blondes, including a number of reddish shades, like burgundy, caramel, and cinnamon-toned hues. Needless to say, this news sent Twitter into a Rihanna-induced frenzy (the best kind, TBH).

Now that the product has been fully revealed and is available for purchase, I can confirm that the hype was fully necessary, because this product looks amazing. The Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler is available at the following locations: FentyBeauty.com, Sephora.com, in your local Sephora store, and in your local Sephora inside JCPenney. It retails for $20 and does, indeed, include a whopping 14 shades, catering to pretty much any natural hair color imaginable. With a super fine-tip pencil on one end and a small brush to buff out any harsh lines, I guarantee this brow pencil will be your new go-to.

While I personally may be a little disappointed that Rihanna hasn't given the world new music in a while, (I'm greedy, what can I say?), I am still very thankful for all of the amazing new Fenty Beauty drops recently. In addition to the new brow styler, Rihanna has also recently dropped the new Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Foundation and corresponding Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer. The new foundation is a more hydrating version of Fenty Beauty's OG foundation, the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation ($35, FentyBeauty.com).

So, if you're a major Fenty Beauty fan and need to get your hands on this new brow product pronto, head to FentyBeauty.com, Sephora.com, to your local Sephora store, and to your local Sephora inside JCPenney to snag it now.