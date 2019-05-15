As an avid iced coffee drinker (yes, even in the frigid New York winters), I've come to think of the caffeinated beverage as a necessity rather than luxury — but when I heard about Dunkin's New Nail Polish Collection I was quickly reminded how glam my morning cup of (cold) joe really is. So glam that Dunkin' announced that they collaborated with Lauren B. Beauty to launch their first-ever nail polish collection. But before you run to your nearest Dunkin' in hopes of snagging a new nail polish, you've got to hear where to buy Dunkin's Nail Polish Collection.

On Wednesday, May 15 the coffee shop chain announced their partnership with Lauren B. and shared that the collection consists of eight new shades all inspired by and named after Dunkin's Signature Lattes and Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream Flavored Coffees. The brand also shared where you can get your hands on the new polishes, which includes 40 different salons in eight states (plus Washington, D.C.) across the U.S.

So if you live in California, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, D.C., Pennsylvania, New York, or Illinois then you're in luck as Dunkin' has chosen to bless the nail polish stashes at salons in your home state.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

But if you're an avid iced coffee drinker who runs on all things Dunkin' then I'd suggest getting to one of the participating salons ASAP as these polishes are only available while supplies last. Luckily, you can check out Dunkin's website for a full list of salons that have the nail polishes in stock.

Now for the best part: the range of shades available in the collection. The eight piece collection features a range of nudes, pinks, oranges, and blues and are named your favorite flavors like "Cocoa Mocha," "Caramel Craze,""Blueberry Crisp," "Butter Pecan," "Pistachio Almond Fudge," "Banana Split," "Pretty in Dunkin'" and "Slam Dunkin'."

But that's not all, with every purchase of a Dunkin' polish, customers will receive a $3 Dunkin' gift card (while supplied last) so they can cop their favorite beverage to match their new mani.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Dunkin's new nail polish collection isn't the coffee shop's first venture into beauty, in fact, just last month the retailer released limited edition lip balms inspired by their infamous mini donut holes. The balms came in sets of two, were shaped like the mini donuts, and — you guessed it, tasted like them too.

Could the release of all of these new limited edition beauty collections mean that a permanent range of products is in the works for the coffee retailer? I wouldn't be mad, after all, if their beauty products look as pretty as their menu items taste, then I'll be first in line to get my hands on their collections.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

So whether you're a huge Dunkin' iced coffee lover who can't get enough of their range of flavors, or you simply love adding new shades to your stash of nail polishes, I'd suggest taking a visit to one of the participating salons ASAP so you can get your hands on the shades before they sell out.