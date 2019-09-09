Taylor Swift might have just dropped one of the buzziest merch collections of the year, but another pop songstress has followed in her footsteps and released her own lineup of dreamy styles. Wondering where to get Camila Cabello's 'Romance' merch? All of the singer's new sartorial offerings (including the coolest tie-dye hoodie) are available to snag at her web store at this very moment, so drop whatever you're doing and get ready to go on a digital shopping spree.

To say Cabello has had an epic few weeks would be an understatement. In late August 2019, she and rumored boyfriend Shawn Mendes lit up the VMAs stage with a steamy performance of their duet, "Señorita," subsequently making all of America sigh in complete adoration (and maybe a little jealousy, or is that just me?). And on Sept. 5, she released two new songs, "Liar" and "Shameless," which will appear on her upcoming album called Romance. Appropriately, the merch dropped on that same day and centers on the two tracks. Cabello announced her new shop-able products via an Instagram post in which she wears the new styles. "I’m happy to inform you this new merch is both extremely cozy AND twerkable 🥰😈😈😈😈😋😋😋 go get it at: !!!!! (and send me pix once you have it!!!!) ," she captioned the post, adding a link to her website at the end.

Head to her web store, and the first thing you might notice about the merch is that it all comes in at under $80. Compared to other artists' merch, that's a total steal.

The collection kicks off with two "Liar" hoodies; one is blue tie dye and the other is solid blue.

Both styles feature the artwork for "Liar" on the back, which shows a winged Cabello sitting down with arrows in her back. Very fitting for the song title, wouldn't you say? Both hoodies retail for $80.

The next "Liar" offering is a white tee that features a winged Cabello on the front (this time, she's standing and there are no arrows in sight) and a graphic on the back that shows the word "lover" slowly melting into the word "liar." For $35, it's a great deal.

Rounding out the "Liar" offerings are a bandana printed with the song title, featuring a dreamy cloud print ($20), as well as a poster of the track art ($20).

The "Shameless" merch lineup includes two clothing styles, the first of which is an extremely cool long sleeve shirt ($50) — it might be my favorite style from the whole drop. Featuring pink detailing on the arms and cool detailed graphics on the front and back, it's a piece you could wear with jeans and black booties and look effortlessly rad in.

The second piece of shameless clothing is a black tee ($35) with "Shameless" scrawled underneath the crewneck on the front, while the back features a graphic of a bleeding heart and the words "Write It On My Neck."

Instead of a bandana, this drop includes a safety pin necklace ($25) that boasts the word "Shameless" in nameplate form. It's a subtle way to stan your favorite songstress and is an unexpected style to find in a merch drop.

Which style is your favorite? Romance is expected to drop before 2019 concludes, so chances are even more ace merch is on its way.